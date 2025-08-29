How to Use Cloud Services for Automated Altcoins and Bitcoin Mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:27
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0021421-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10419+3.34%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.639-3.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019099+4.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07609+0.62%

Cryptocurrency mining has long been a crucial component of the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, the mining industry will look significantly different from what it did a decade ago. The days of buying expensive rigs, paying enormous electricity bills, and spending hours maintaining equipment are being replaced by automated cloud mining services.

With cloud mining, investors and everyday users can mine Bitcoin and altcoins without needing to deal with technical setups. Instead, users rent computing power from large data centers through simple platforms and apps. This has made mining more accessible, efficient, and profitable. Among the platforms leading this change, ETNCrypto stands out as one of the most trusted services for both beginners and professionals.

This guide will walk you through the essentials of automated mining in 2025, highlight ETNCrypto’s flexible plans, and provide tips to maximize your earnings.

Why Cloud Mining Is Growing in 2025

The mining industry is evolving quickly due to rising Bitcoin prices, the adoption of altcoins, and increasing demand for passive income streams. Some of the main reasons cloud mining is booming in 2025 include:

  • Accessibility – Anyone can start mining from their phone or laptop.
  • No Hardware Costs – No need to buy ASICs, GPUs, or cooling systems.
  • Zero Maintenance – Platforms handle electricity, setup, and upgrades.
  • Scalability – Users can start small and reinvest profits into larger contracts.
  • Automation – Mining apps now auto-distribute hashrate to the most profitable coins.

For investors, this means simplified entry into cryptocurrency mining without the hassle of running physical rigs.

ETNCrypto Mining Plans

ETNCrypto has become one of the leading names in cloud mining by offering simple, transparent, and highly profitable contracts. All plans are designed to avoid hidden fees and provide clear daily earnings.

Mining RigContract PriceContract PeriodPeriod ProfitPeriod ROI
Antminer S19 XP (Free)$1001 Day$1.501.50%
Antminer T21$3001 Day$9.003.00%
Antminer Z15 Pro$8002 Days$51.206.40%
Antminer S21 Pro$1,6003 Days$168.0010.50%
VolcMiner D1 Lite$4,2005 Days$798.0019.00%
Antminer S21+ Hyd$8,8007 Days$2,648.8030.10%
VolcMiner D1$18,9008 Days$7,257.6038.40%
Antminer L9$36,0006 Days$12,528.0034.80%
Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U$68,0005 Days$27,200.0040.00%

These plans show why ETNCrypto is considered a global leader in automated mining. Users can choose from small starter packages or scale up to enterprise-level contracts with high returns.

Visit the TENCrypto official website and receive $100 in free registration credits

How to Start Mining Bitcoin and Altcoins with Cloud Services

Mining with platforms like ETNCrypto is straightforward. Even beginners can start within minutes:

  1. Register an account – Sign up on ETNCrypto’s website or mobile app.
  2. Select a mining plan – Choose based on your budget and goals.
  3. Make a deposit – Fund your account with Bitcoin, USDT, or other supported cryptocurrencies.
  4. Activate automated mining – The system automatically allocates hashrate to Bitcoin or altcoins.
  5. Earn and withdraw profits – Receive daily payouts with no hidden charges.

This streamlined process makes cloud mining an attractive passive income option.

Benefits of Automated Altcoin Mining

While Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency to mine, altcoin mining is becoming increasingly profitable. Automated platforms like ETNCrypto diversify hashrate across different coins based on market conditions, helping maximize returns.

Some advantages include:

  • Mining multiple coins simultaneously.
  • Lower entry barriers compared to Bitcoin mining.
  • Faster payout cycles with emerging coins.
  • Flexibility to reinvest earnings into different mining contracts.

By balancing Bitcoin with altcoins, miners can reduce risk and maintain steady income.

6 Key Tips for Maximizing Your Mining Profits

To succeed in 2025’s cloud mining market, keep these strategies in mind:

  1. Start with smaller contracts to test payout cycles.
  2. Reinvest profits to grow your hashrate over time.
  3. Diversify between Bitcoin and altcoin contracts.
  4. Track daily ROI and withdraw regularly to secure gains.
  5. Utilize platforms with transparent fees, such as ETNCrypto.
  6. Stay updated on market news to know when to expand or pause contracts.

Why ETNCrypto Stands Out

While there are many mining platforms available in 2025, ETNCrypto has become a trusted global brand for several reasons:

  • Beginner-Friendly App – Simple design with easy navigation.
  • No Hidden Fees – All profits are transparent and upfront.
  • Global Reach – Mining farms in secure, high-energy-efficiency locations.
  • Scalable Plans – Options for small investors and large-scale miners.
  • Instant Withdrawals – Payouts are quick and reliable.

For anyone new to mining, ETNCrypto provides a reliable entry point into the world of automated Bitcoin and altcoin mining.

Final Thoughts

The cryptocurrency mining industry is evolving fast, and in 2025 cloud mining is the most convenient way to participate. With automated systems handling setup, electricity, and maintenance, users can focus entirely on growing their passive income.

Bitcoin mining remains a top choice, but automated altcoin mining is now a powerful complement, enabling miners to maximize their profits. For beginners and seasoned investors alike, platforms like ETNCrypto are leading the way with transparent plans, easy-to-use apps, and stable daily returns.

If you’ve been considering crypto mining but don’t want the hassle of expensive equipment, 2025 is the perfect year to begin. With ETNCrypto and other trusted platforms, you can mine smarter, earn faster, and join the growing wave of automated crypto miners shaping the future of digital wealth.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/how-to-use-cloud-services-for-automated-altcoins-and-bitcoin-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022522+69.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.47%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.02%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BSC meme season login guide!

BSC meme season login guide!

Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/03/18 11:41
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BSC meme season login guide!

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup