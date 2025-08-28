How To Watch The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:13
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 20: Lea Meyer of Team Germany competes in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final during the Athletissima, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on August 20, 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League season will officially come to an end this week. After competing in 14 meets, the top-notch athletes will participate in a two-day final event (27-28 August) on the tracks of Zurich. The stakes for the meet are higher than ever this season. Apart from the Diamond League trophy and prize money ranging from $30,000 to $50,000, the champions of the 2025 season will also receive a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

Where to watch the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the uninterrupted live broadcast of the Diamond League on FloTrack and the FloSports app. After signing a multi-year deal last April, it has streamed every meet of the 2025 event starting in Xiamen, China. The final will also be streamed on the official YouTube page of the Wanda Diamond League for select territories. To check where you can watch the action live from your country, click here.

Where will the 2025 Wanda Diamond League final be held?

The 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in Zurich this year. The six field events, including pole vault, shot put, women’s high jump, and men’s long jump, will be hosted on the streets of Sechseläutenplatz in front of Zurich’s Opera House on Wednesday. The remaining events of the meet will be held at the multifunctional Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday.

Track Athletes To Look Out For In Zurich

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 19: (L-R) Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, Noah Lyles of the United States, Oblique Seville of Jamaica and Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain compete in the Men’s 100m during the Novuna London Athletics Meet, part of the 2025 Diamond League at London Stadium on July 19, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This year, the tracks of Zurich will feature a star-studded lineup, with multiple notable athletes on board. In the 200-meter race, Noah Lyles, a wild entry, will again face the reigning Olympic champion Lestile Tebogo, continuing their rivalry before heading to Tokyo. In Zurich, Lyles is also in line to create history to win his sixth Diamond League title.

Olympic champion Julien Alfred will be a strong favorite to win the women’s 100-meter race. With team U.S. star sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Mellissa Jefferson-Wooden opting out of the final, Alfred will aim to surpass Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and maintain her dominance in the event.

Forbes2025 Lausanne Diamond League: Oblique Seville Wins Men’s 100-Meter Over Noah LylesBy Paras J. Haji

In women’s 400-meter hurdles, Femke Bol will have the chance to seize the opportunity. Since world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has shifted her focus to the 400-meter race this year, leaving the field open for Bol to win her fifth title. In the men’s 400-meter, University of Florida graduate Jacory Patterson can potentially lift the trophy, amid Quincy Hall’s absence. After clocking a world lead at Grand Slam Track Miami, the sprinter continues to maintain a steady performance.

In field events, world record holder Armand Duplantis will aim to maintain his streak and claim his fifth consecutive title in pole vault. In the women’s high jump, Olympic Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers will revive their rivalry and bring their best to take the trophy home. In the shot put event representing the U.S. team, Chase Jackson and Joe Kovacs will also aim to become champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Full Schedule of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final

Day 1 – Wednesday, August 27

  • Women’s Pole Vault – 8:30 AM ET
  • Men’s Shot Put – 11:05 AM ET
  • Women’s Shot Put – 11:05 AM ET
  • Women’s High Jump – 11:15 AM ET
  • Men’s Pole Vault – 11:43 AM ET
  • Men’s Long Jump – 12:35 PM ET

Day 2 – Thursday, August 28

  • Men’s Discus – 11:30 AM ET
  • Women’s Discus – 11:30 AM ET
  • Men’s High Jump – 11:53 AM ET
  • Men’s Triple Jump – 12:19 PM ET
  • Women’s Triple Jump – 12:19 PM ET
  • Women’s 400m – 12:34 PM ET
  • Men’s 400m – 12:42 PM ET
  • Women’s 3000m – 12:49 PM ET
  • Women’s 100m Hurdles – 1:08 PM ET
  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – 1:17 PM ET
  • Men’s 110m Hurdles – 1:34 PM ET
  • Women’s 1500m – 1:40 PM ET
  • Men’s Javelin – 1:45 PM ET
  • Women’s Javelin – 1:45 PM ET
  • Men’s 1500m – 1:50 PM ET
  • Women’s Pole Vault – 1:50 PM ET
  • Women’s 100m – 2:02 PM ET
  • Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – 2:09 PM ET
  • Men’s 100m – 2:27 PM ET
  • Women’s 400m Hurdles – 2:35 PM ET
  • Women’s Long Jump – 2:40 PM ET
  • Men’s 400m Hurdles – 2:44 PM ET
  • Men’s 3000m – 2:52 PM ET
  • Women’s 800m – 3:09 PM ET
  • Men’s 800m – 3:20 PM ET
  • Women’s 200m – 3:30 PM ET
  • Men’s 200m – 3:39 PM ET

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/08/27/how-to-watch-the-2025-wanda-diamond-league-final/

