How Two Bitcoiners Built a Massive BTC Treasuries Hub Via Social Media and AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:13
Tim Kotzman sat down in a New York studio in September 2024 to record a podcast, something he saw as little more than an experiment. The first few episodes drew almost no attention.

Kotzman had no background in journalism, and his only prior podcast experience was appearing on a friend’s show to discuss his private placement fund.

The turning point came a few weeks later, when he interviewed Ryan McGinnis of the Quant Bros — a podcast often seen as the earliest outlet dissecting the bitcoin investment strategy of a company called MicroStrategy (MSTR). That episode about the company now renamed Strategy, released in early October, racked up 50,000 impressions within half a day and showed Kotzman the potential of his format.

The sudden spike was a turning point.

What began as a hobby quickly evolved into “Bitcoin Treasuries,” a media and events platform Tim now runs with Ed Juline, who previously held roles at Strategy and MARA Digital Holdings (MARA). Together, they are building a space where corporations, investors and service providers can access information that, until recently, was fragmented or opaque.

Closing the Information Gap

The Quant Bros podcast had already highlighted a key shift in the bitcoin landscape: the information asymmetry around corporate bitcoin treasuries.

The idea behind these treasury companies is simple: Buy bitcoin in the open market and hold it as a reserve on the balance sheet. However, there are many nuances related to the process, and the pace at which treasury companies pop up can be overwhelming for investors.

The duo realized early on that while Strategy’s (and other subsequent treasury companies’) disclosures were public, few outlets contextualized them for a wider audience.

In traditional finance and even in crypto, media companies cover earnings, balance sheets, and macro events. But with bitcoin treasury companies, what was missing was clear explanation of their metrics, valuation, and strategic approach.

Kotzman and Juline saw the opportunity and built their business around it.

As Juline put it, “In bitcoin, you have new players every day, and no clear way to know who to trust. That’s the gap we’re trying to fill.”

The AI angle

Their approach mirrors bitcoin’s own grassroots trajectory. Just as the largest cryptocurrency spread among the unbanked and early adopters through word of mouth, their work has grown organically through social media, building reach and influence one connection at a time.

Rather than launching with mainstream coverage, Bitcoin Treasuries grew from retail interest amplified by social media. Recent shows have attracted millions of viewers across X and YouTube, underscoring how quickly digital distribution can scale conversations.

Distributing and sorting through such a large amount of information isn’t easy. That’s where artificial intelligence (AI) came in.

“In one digital conference, I interviewed 42 people in 21 hours,” Kotzman said. To make sure the interviews don’t go stale, Kotzman had to move fast, using AI.

“AI tools helped us cut and share highlights almost instantly. That’s what takes a conversation from a few hundred people to hundreds of thousands globally.”

Reimagining Events

The duo also holds events to feed the appetite for information about bitcoin treasuries. Just don’t call them conferences.

Their first in-person event, named “Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference,” will be held in New York on Sept. 17.

Headlined by Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, the architect of the Tyson Corner, Virginia-based company’s bitcoin buying policy, the event is structured as a town hall rather than a stage of panels. “No slides, no canned speeches,” Juline said. “It’s about letting the audience challenge thought leaders directly.”

According to the duo, interest has been global, with attendees registering from Australia, Dubai, Mexico, Switzerland and the U.K.

For Kotzman and Juline, this is proof of concept. “Bitcoin is international by nature,” Kotzman noted. “Our job is to connect that community and get useful information into the right hands.”

A lasting role

Neither sees Bitcoin Treasuries as a short-term play.

Advisory work has become an extension of their media presence, linking mid-sized firms with investment banks, custody providers, lawyers, and partners they otherwise might not find. “Big institutions can call Saylor,” Juline said. “Smaller ones can’t. That’s where we come in.”

The bigger scope, though, is about distribution. The combination of social media algorithms, AI-driven content production, and a growing appetite for bitcoin knowledge has allowed the two enthusiasts to become essential middlemen to build something lasting in less than a year.

“It feels like we tripped into this,” Kotzman said. “But really, it shows how powerful these new tools are. If you hit the right message at the right moment, the whole world can tune in overnight.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/18/how-social-media-built-a-global-hub-for-bitcoin-treasuries

