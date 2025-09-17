How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 23:58
Union
U$0.014169+8.35%
XRP
XRP$3.1372+4.25%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07662-0.07%
XRP Price Prediction

The post How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision today, and the outcome could have a direct impact on the crypto market, including XRP.

Fed Expected to Cut Rates

The current Fed funds rate is at 4.5%. Markets are widely expecting a 25 basis point cut, bringing the rate down to 4.25%. Futures data shows a 96% chance of this smaller cut and only a 4% chance of a larger 50 basis point cut.

If the Fed sticks to the 25-point cut, the decision is already priced in, so markets may see short-term volatility but not a major surprise. However, if the Fed goes further with a 50-point cut, that could fuel a strong rally across risk assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. On the other hand, no change in rates would likely be seen as bearish.

Why It Matters for Crypto

Lower rates generally make borrowing cheaper and add more liquidity to the financial system. This often boosts demand for risk assets, including crypto. For XRP, any signal of more aggressive rate cuts could support a push higher.

XRP Price Outlook

On the technical side, XRP is trading in a sideways range with resistance between $3.10 and $3.13. A break above this zone could open the way toward the next major resistance around $3.30 to $3.40. Support remains at $2.90 and further down at $2.75.

Analysts also point to an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern forming on the daily chart. If confirmed, this could add momentum to an upside breakout.

Despite short-term struggles, the breakout from XRP’s earlier descending triangle pattern remains valid, with a longer-term target above $3.80. But resistance levels along the way are key hurdles that could slow the move.

The FOMC decision today will likely set the tone for XRP’s next move. A standard 25-point cut may keep XRP stable, but a surprise decision could trigger sharp moves in either direction. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1296+3.97%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2818-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16385+2.46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1296+3.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07057-18.62%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+4.13%
Solayer
LAYER$0.552+6.46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why