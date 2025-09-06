How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/06 16:17
CROSS
CROSS$0,21529+0,76%
XRP
XRP$2,8036-1,32%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001587-0,87%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1547-1,90%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004525-0,13%
XRP Price Prediction For September 1

The post How XRP is Expanding Beyond Ripple to Power Payments, DeFi, and NFTs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

XRP has long been a key player in the crypto space, and its role continues to expand. From cross-border payments to decentralized finance, the XRP Ledger ecosystem is growing stronger every day.

Recently, xrpladam, a prominent figure in the XRP Ledger community and CEO of xrp.cafe, a leading NFT marketplace on XRPL, shared insights on why XRP is more than just a digital token.

XRP’s Proven Track Record in Payments

For years, XRP has facilitated fast, low-cost remittances and cross-border payments. Its efficiency and reliability make it a trusted tool in global finance, and this use case is set to continue for years to come.

Attorney Bill Morgan also recently highlighted the superiority of bridge currencies like XRP, which can move value quickly and efficiently across borders.

According to Adam, this is just one part of XRP’s potential. The XRP Ledger now supports real-world asset tokenization, DeFi projects, NFTs, and hundreds of other initiatives building on or integrating with the ledger.

RLUSD Gains Traction, Will Banks Catch Up?

The stablecoin RLUSD is gaining momentum. With a market cap of over $731 million, it is already among the top 10 stablecoins and is approaching a $1 billion market cap.

Adam sees RLUSD becoming a central liquidity backbone on the XRPL, powering transactions and DeFi activity across the network. He also warned that stablecoins could disrupt traditional banks if financial institutions fail to integrate with these leading digital assets that are quickly dominating the market.

XRP ETF Gains Traction 

XRP adoption is rising as companies start adding it to their balance sheets. More than 15 ETFs are awaiting SEC approval in October, showing strong interest from institutional investors.

XRP futures have also set a new record, becoming the fastest crypto contract to reach $1 billion in open interest on the CME Group, achieving this milestone in just over three months.

Strong Market Presence

XRP is also the third-largest Layer 1 blockchain by market capitalization, and boasts one of the largest holder bases in crypto. It has consistently remained in the top 10 tokens outside of Bitcoin. 

With this kind of presence, XRP is clearly here to stay.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01249-0,79%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1,1493+0,29%
Ethereum
ETH$4 297,28-2,58%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,341-0,41%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,005977-1,77%
SuperRare
RARE$0,05413-0,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001587-0,87%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,000007-4,10%
AaveToken
AAVE$299,81-3,39%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)