HPX Wallet Collaborates with ZEROBASE’s ZK to Empower Users with Advanced Scalability and Seamless DeFi Experience

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 07:00
ZEROBASE, a real-time ZK prover network, announced a strategic collaboration with the HPX Wallet, a multi-crypto and secure digital wallet. With this partnership, HPX integrated ZEROBASE’s security-enhancing architecture into its multi-coin wallet solution. With this synergy, the HPX wallet seeks to allow its customers to efficiently access DApps in an effective and rewarding way while ensuring the confidentiality and security of their assets.

ZEROBASE is a ZK (zero-knowledge) proof protocol operating to ensure transparency and confidentiality in asset movements. The network runs across various protocols, including Layer-1 and Layer-2 blockchains and rollup chains, providing real-time proof generation. By utilizing tech resources like TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), ZEROBASE ensures confidentiality while maintaining robust security. On the other hand, the HPX Wallet is a decentralized wallet that simplifies management of virtual currencies, allowing people to easily purchase, store, acquire, and move various tokens. The wallet supports multiple coins and provides off-chain features like investment management, instant swaps, market monitoring, capital growth, and collateral loans.

HPX Uses ZEROBASE’s ZK Architecture for Improved Scalability

With this collaboration, HPX leverages ZEROBASE’s scalability and security infrastructure to enable its users to unlock advanced asset management and a rewarding experience. The integration of ZEROBASE’s ZK technology into the HPX Wallet provides HPX customers with a secure and scalable digital wallet platform.

With ZEROBASE’s ZK proof generation expertise, HPX accomplishes scalability and high responsiveness without undermining security guarantees. This technology enables the HPX Wallet to process quick, cost-efficient transactions while ensuring strong security and confidentiality. This integration also means HPX customers can now engage in wealth management, yield production, and interaction with various DApps across the wider decentralized chains safely and seamlessly.

ZEROBASE and HPX: Committed to Building Web3 Innovation

The collaboration between ZEROBASE and the HPX Wallet represents a substantial move in the development of Web3’s efficiency. Using this working relationship, the two projects are building a foundation for new and cutting-edge services and utilities that depend on secure and private digital application management.

The partnership represents a major advancement in both platforms’ missions to promote the development of the decentralized environment and empower people in the DeFi landscape. The alliance highlights HPX’s commitment to constantly broadening its support for prominent chains to offer its customers a broad and secure avenue to the ever-advancing environment of DeFi offerings. Also, this alliance shows ZEROBASE’s dedication to creating innovative technology that improves the scalability and effectiveness of protocol networks, enabling them to access DApps and connect with wider Web3 ecosystems securely and efficiently.

