ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery warned that companies are spending heavily on AI but may not reap the benefits soon.HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery warned that companies are spending heavily on AI but may not reap the benefits soon.

HSBC CEO warns companies spending heavily on AI may not reap benefits soon

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/11/04 19:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06398-1.15%
MAY
MAY$0.02771+6.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007658-0.42%
SOON
SOON$2.0039-3.26%

HSBC Holdings Plc’s chief executive, Georges Elhedery, has sounded a warning about the surge in corporate spending on artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure, noting that the scale of investment is outpacing the ability of firms to generate meaningful profits from it in the near term.

Regarding the significant expenditure on AI, the HSBC CEO emphasized that high-level investments can become a burden for companies. To properly illustrate his point, Elhedery emphasized that AI requires sufficient computing power to function effectively. But this computation is so costly that the profit may not be enough to rationalize the financial commitment.

HSBC CEO further noted that “consumers are not yet willing to pay for it, businesses remain cautious as the productivity gains have yet to materialise at scale.”

Elhedery made these remarks during the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong. 

Tech officials weigh in on AI development 

The warning comes as HSBC is cutting costs and overhauling its business model under Elhedery. The bank has stated that it aims to enhance returns and expand its business through its global footprint.

The HSBC chief executive has launched a comprehensive restructuring of the Asia-focused bank since assuming the role in September. This involves restructuring HSBC into “eastern” and “western” divisions, closing major parts of its investment banking operations, and combining two of its three primary units.

In July, Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm, shared its prediction concerning AI development. The company mentioned that over the next five years, global data center capacity is expected to increase six times the current capacity, with costs for data centers and their hardware projected to escalate to $3 trillion by the end of 2028.

Additionally, a report from McKinsey, dated April this year, highlighted that data centers intended for AI tasks will require approximately $5.2 trillion in investments to meet demand by 2030. On the other hand, those supporting traditional IT systems are anticipated to require approximately $1.5 trillion. 

Following these predictions, the HSBC CEO noted that consumers are not yet ready to pay these expenses. Consequently, this decision may impact business operations, as they will likely proceed at a slower pace since productivity gains will not be realized immediately.

“These trends take around five years to develop, so we will likely see real revenue benefits and a willingness to pay for it later than what investors expect,” he said. 

Meanwhile, William Ford, the chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, also commented on the situation. Speaking at the same panel, Ford agreed that individuals will establish entirely new industries and uses over time. This will enhance efficiency, according to the CEO. However, he argued that this move is a long-term process that could take approximately 10 to 20 years to complete.

Ford says AI will become very common at some point

Big tech companies have recently shared their forecasts for capital spending in their 2025 fiscal year, expecting the total to surpass $380 billion. Analysts acknowledged that these forecasts were higher than the previously shared predictions for 2024. Examples of these tech giants include Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet.

OpenAI initially created a buzz about AI when it launched ChatGPT in November 2022. Since then, the tech company has shifted its focus towards technology. To support this claim, reports from credible sources indicate that OpenAI has secured infrastructure deals worth approximately $1 trillion with key partners, including Nvidia, Oracle, and Broadcom.  

Regarding these AI investments, Ford stated that investing in this sector demonstrates an understanding of the long-term impacts of AI. He also acknowledged that while this field will require a considerable amount of funds at the outset, it is essential to start investing now to capitalize on future opportunities.

When reporters asked about the challenges of investing in this sector, Ford cautioned about the existence of issues like “misallocation of capital, destruction, overvaluation… [and] irrational exuberance,” particularly in the early stages.

Apart from these challenges, General Atlantic’s CEO also pointed out that it is difficult to identify which firm will succeed or fail at the moment.

Ford argued that AI will become as common as electricity or railroads are in the present-day world. According to him, these inventions had a substantial impact on the economy over time, but it was hard to notice their importance in their early days. 

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1961-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014948+5.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.004848+50.14%
Allo
RWA$0.004499-1.12%
Starpower
STAR$0.12188-1.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,676.90
$105,676.90$105,676.90

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.33
$3,549.33$3,549.33

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5550
$2.5550$2.5550

+1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.43
$166.43$166.43

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17943
$0.17943$0.17943

+0.11%