HSBC Holdings launches cross-border tokenized deposit service

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Bloomberg, that HSBC Holdings has launched a tokenized deposit service to support its corporate clients in secure cross-border transfers. According to a statement released today, the British bank completed the first cross-border US dollar transaction between Hong Kong and Singapore this month using blockchain technology. HSBC stated that this cross-border transaction builds on its existing domestic payment product, which was first launched in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this year and subsequently expanded to the UK and Luxembourg to support other currencies, including the British pound and the euro.