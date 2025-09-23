HSBC Launches Tokenized Deposit Service with Ant International

Key Points: HSBC’s cross-border tokenized deposits, involving Ant International.

Enhances blockchain solutions for corporate transactions.

Boosts blockchain asset settlement credibility.

HSBC Holdings has introduced a tokenized deposit service for corporate clients to facilitate secure cross-border transactions, with Ant International as the first customer.

This initiative represents a significant institutional move towards blockchain-based asset transfers, potentially enhancing the credibility and adoption of blockchain technology in financial transactions.

HSBC Integrates Blockchain for Ant International Transactions

HSBC Holdings, under Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn, announced a blockchain-based tokenized deposits service aimed at supporting corporate clients’ secure cross-border transfers. Ant International was revealed as the inaugural user, showcasing a significant institutional move into blockchain-based asset settlements.

Ant International, formerly Ant Group, known for its innovation in digital infrastructure and led by CEO Yang Peng, has become the first company to utilize this service. HSBC’s private network, crafted on Hyperledger Besu, allows near-instant transactions.

Tokenization Strategy Mirrors Industry Leader JPMorgan

Did you know? HSBC’s engagement with major blockchains for tokenized transactions echoes JPMorgan’s JPM Coin initiative, reflecting a broader industry trend toward using digital currencies for cross-border settlements.

HSBC explores digital assets and currencies in financial services. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,177.76 with a market cap of 504,271,082,322, holding a 13% market share. Notable price movements: 24-hour decline of 2.63%, 7-day drop of 7.65%, but it surged 71.19% over 90 days, as per CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:05 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research notes this development may drive regulatory clarity, fostering wider blockchain adoption by financial entities. As major banks adopt tokenized initiatives, the potential for increasing global blockchain integration is evident.