Key Points: Huajian Digital renames and expands with new RWA projects.

Market value jumped from HK$3B to HK$17B.

EU roadmap for digital euro issuance by 2028.

Huajian Digital Industry Group’s market value soared by HK$14 billion in two months after finalizing the Nanjing ETHK Building, a groundbreaking R&D center for digitizing real-world assets.

This surge underscores both an innovative step in medical asset tokenization and a significant boost in Huajian’s global market presence, revolutionizing how real-world assets are managed digitally.

Huajian Digital’s HK$14 Billion Market Surge

Huajian Medical, now Huajian Digital Industry Group, has progressed swiftly in real-world asset digitization. The deployment of RWA digital assets has propelled its market value, notably through strategic moves like acquiring a controlling interest in Guofu Quantum and partnering with Renhe Pharmaceutical for a U.S. OTC drug RWA exchange.

This shift signifies substantial changes in healthcare asset management and tokenization, with a considerable increase in Huajian’s market capitalization from HK$3 billion to HK$17 billion. These actions highlight an alignment with the company’s objectives to modernize medical asset circulation via blockchain technology.

Ethereum Shows Long-term Gains Amidst RWA Expansions

Did you know? Huajian’s market surge has contributed to the global RWA TVL growth, marking a major milestone in medtech asset tokenization within Asia, a scale rarely seen in such verticals.

Ethereum’s price data from CoinMarketCap as of September 22, 2025, reveals a market cap of $518.19 billion with a -4.16% price dip over 24 hours, showing long-term gains at 78.89% in three months, and significant trading volumes reflecting Ethereum’s key role in crypto finance.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:35 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s insights suggest potential shifts in financial structuring due to Huajian’s innovations. The digitization of real-world assets could redefine asset management paradigms, prompting regulatory assessments and technological advancements in blockchain-based asset deployment and cross-border investments.