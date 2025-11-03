Huang Licheng raised $1.73 million to maintain his long ETH positions since October 11, but now he has less than $90,000 left.

PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother (Huang Licheng)'s ETH long positions have been partially liquidated again. He currently holds 835 ETH (approximately $3.09 million) in long positions, with a liquidation price of $3668.39. Since the market crash on October 11th, he has raised a total of $1.73 million to maintain his long positions, but currently has less than $90,000 left. PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother (Huang Licheng)'s ETH long positions have been partially liquidated again. He currently holds 835 ETH (approximately $3.09 million) in long positions, with a liquidation price of $3668.39. Since the market crash on October 11th, he has raised a total of $1.73 million to maintain his long positions, but currently has less than $90,000 left.