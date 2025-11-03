Huang Licheng raised $1.73 million to maintain his long ETH positions since October 11, but now he has less than $90,000 left.

PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother (Huang Licheng)'s ETH long positions have been partially liquidated again. He currently holds 835 ETH (approximately $3.09 million) in long positions, with a liquidation price of $3668.39. Since the market crash on October 11th, he has raised a total of $1.73 million to maintain his long positions, but currently has less than $90,000 left.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.