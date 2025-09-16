Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD

PANews reported on September 16th that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has returned to a profit. The user currently holds 2.35 billion tokens, valued at approximately $19.68 million, with an average entry price of $0.008209, resulting in a profit of $302,000. However, he reduced his position somewhat over the past 24 hours and placed a limit sell order for 425 million tokens between $0.008425 and $0.0088.

