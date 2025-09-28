Huang Licheng's XPL 5x long position, which he added yesterday, has now made a profit of $1.178 million.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the XPL 5x long position that "Brother Maji" Huang Licheng added yesterday has now made a floating profit of US$1.178 million, holding 13.8 million tokens (worth US$22.62 million), with an opening price of US$1.55 and a current price of US$1.64.
