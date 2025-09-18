Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:20
LETSTOP
STOP$0.11268-4.90%
1
1$0.015452+1,445.20%
Union
U$0.014479+4.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.67-0.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1345+3.14%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07008-1.33%

Huawei publicly revealed its full chip roadmap on Thursday during its annual Connect conference in Shanghai, confirming it would begin releasing some of the world’s most powerful computing systems in a push to reduce China’s reliance on Nvidia and other foreign chipmakers, according to Reuters.

Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman, disclosed that the company had developed its own high-bandwidth memory, a technology previously led by Samsung and SK Hynix. Xu said, “We will follow a 1-year release cycle and double compute with each release,” making it clear Huawei now intends to release next-gen chips and hardware annually with increased processing capabilities.

The announcement came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Friday, following trade talks between both countries earlier in the week. The move is widely seen as an attempt by Beijing to project confidence in its tech ecosystem as U.S.-China tensions continue to grow.

Huawei releases full schedule for Ascend, Kunpeng chips, and computing clusters

Huawei detailed the timeline for its AI chip series Ascend, starting with the 910C, which was released earlier this year. The Ascend 950 will launch in 2026 with two variants. The 960 will follow in 2027, and the 970 is scheduled for 2028. Huawei also confirmed its Kunpeng server chips will receive updates in 2026 and 2028.

China’s chip war with the U.S. escalated this week as Nvidia was accused of violating China’s anti-monopoly law, and several large Chinese tech firms were ordered to cancel Nvidia AI chip orders. Financial Times reported that government regulators had also instructed distributors to stop placing new Nvidia orders.

One executive in China’s chip distribution industry said his company was told verbally to stop buying Nvidia chips and was only allowed to sell current inventory. That executive declined to be named. China’s cyberspace authority did not respond to requests for comment.

The unveiling by Huawei was the first time since 2018 that the company had gone public with its chip development plans. Its chip ambitions went dark in 2019 after the U.S. sanctioned the company, labeling it a national security threat, an allegation Huawei denies. Since then, Huawei has quietly become a leading player in China’s domestic semiconductor push.

Huawei will also roll out new supernodes to handle large-scale AI computation. These supernodes link thousands of chips together inside large racks and clusters to power massive workloads. The company confirmed the Atlas 950 will arrive in Q4 2026 and support 8,192 Ascend chips, while the Atlas 960, scheduled for Q4 2027, will connect 15,488 chips. These follow the current Atlas 900, also called CloudMatrix 384, which runs 384 of the Ascend 910C chips.

Xu said the Atlas 950 “will far exceed its counterparts across all major metrics.” Wang Shen, who leads the data center infrastructure practice at Omdia, explained, “Huawei is leveraging its strengths in networking, along with China’s advantages in power supply, to aggressively push supernodes and offset lagging chip manufacturing.”

China reacts to U.S. chip restrictions, Nvidia still leads in performance

Even with Huawei’s latest upgrades, engineers at multiple Chinese tech companies say Nvidia’s chips still perform better. That performance gap has been a key issue in the chip fight between Washington and Beijing. The U.S. previously blocked Nvidia from selling advanced chips to China, but some restrictions have been rolled back.

The U.S. has also blocked Huawei from accessing advanced American chip production tools, which has slowed its manufacturing efforts. But some analysts say Huawei is now able to move ahead despite the trade restrictions. Tilly Zhang, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, said:

Following the Nvidia chip purchase ban, China’s semiconductor firms gained 3.4%. When asked about the situation, China’s foreign ministry said the country “is willing to maintain dialogue with all parties involved to keep global supply chains stable.” No further comment has been made.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/huawei-goes-public-with-chip-ambitions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket