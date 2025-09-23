Huawei plans huge AI SuperClusters with over a million chips.Huawei plans huge AI SuperClusters with over a million chips.

Huawei to build massive AI SuperClusters with over 1M chips

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 18:08
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-2.49%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-2.27%

Huawei is ramping up its push in artificial intelligence hardware, aiming to deploy massive AI “SuperClusters” both domestically and internationally as it seeks to rival Nvidia’s lead in high-performance computing.

The approach is based not just on new chips but also on scale, speed, and connectivity. Huawei concedes that its processors are not as fast as Nvidia’s on a per-chip basis. But it believes it can close the gap by stringing together thousands, ultimately, millions, of chips.

Huawei unveils bold AI roadmap

Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu, unwrapped a three-year strategic plan to outline what it will take for the company to achieve its AI goals at the annual Huawei Connect conference.

The Ascend 950 series will come in 2026, delivering two models for different AI workloads. Additionally, the Ascend 960 will come in 2027. By 2028, Huawei hopes to release the Ascend 970 with interconnect speeds of four terabits a second, more than double what Nvidia can do today.

Huawei also announced that it has developed its own high-bandwidth memory, which the company hopes will reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. This step is important because US sanctions have cut off the company’s access to the world’s leading chipmakers and memory suppliers. “By making this roadmap public, Huawei is signaling to the market that it has confidence in its supply chain and a long-term commitment to developing an end-to-end chip ecosystem,” wrote Bernstein Research analysts.

In addition to its chip roadmap, the firm unveiled a new generation of Atlas SuperPoD systems that will form the basis of its AI strategy among data-center scale platforms. The Atlas 950 SuperPoD will include over eight thousand Ascend processors, while the eventual Atlas 960 SuperPoD in 2027 will span over fifteen thousand processors.

These systems are built to be aggregated into larger clusters. Atlas 950 SuperCluster will use over 500,000 Ascend chips, and Atlas 960 SuperCluster is planned to be interconnected with over one million NPUs. Huawei has developed a next-generation interconnect technology named UnifiedBus to reach these scales. The company says its link allows data transfers dozens of times quicker than Nvidia’s newest NVLink, giving Huawei the edge in linking chips across massive systems.

Huawei maintains that while its individual chips may not match Nvidia’s raw power, the ability to connect them at such speed and in so many numbers can produce comparable, if not better, performance.

A strategic push amid US-China tech competition

Huawei’s announcement is clearly deliberate. Washington has sought to block Chinese access to advanced semiconductor technology for years, raising concerns that it could boost China’s military and economic power. In return, Beijing has prodded its national champions forward to innovate and move further up the value chain.

President Xi Jinping vowed complete state backing for strategic sectors, including AI and semiconductors. Earlier this year, he gathered top entrepreneurs, including Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, to emphasize the importance of self-reliance.

In making its AI ambitions so public, the telecommunications equipment firm is signaling that it has no intention of playing second fiddle to American companies even as it faces sanctions and restrictions.

Huawei is ambitious, but its plans also face huge obstacles. Its chips are still not as energy-efficient as some from Nvidia or AMD, and the vast amount of power and cooling that its extensive clusters will require will be a challenge, too. The software ecosystem has also developed in favor of Nvidia, which has taken years to build dominance via its CUDA platform.

Even so, Huawei’s message is unmistakable: It is no longer satisfied to be the quiet second fiddle. By betting on scale, speed, and homegrown innovation, it aims to be the leading alternative to Nvidia in AI computing.

If it is successful, the balance of power in the AI hardware market could tip with consequences across technology, economics, and geopolitics.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05803-0.39%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004365-0.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09158-0.38%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Share
Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

BitcoinWorld Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals The financial world often keeps us on our toes, and Wednesday was no exception. Investors watched closely as the US stock market concluded the day with a mixed performance across its major indexes. This snapshot offers a crucial glimpse into current investor sentiment and economic undercurrents, prompting many to ask: what exactly happened? Understanding the Latest US Stock Market Movements On Wednesday, the closing bell brought a varied picture for the US stock market. While some indexes celebrated gains, others registered slight declines, creating a truly mixed bag for investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, climbing by a notable 0.57%. This positive movement suggests strength in some of the larger, more established companies. Conversely, the S&P 500, a broader benchmark often seen as a barometer for the overall market, experienced a modest dip of 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a slight retreat, sliding by 0.33%. This particular index often reflects investor sentiment towards growth stocks and the tech sector. These divergent outcomes highlight the complex dynamics currently at play within the American economy. It’s not simply a matter of “up” or “down” for the entire US stock market; rather, it’s a nuanced landscape where different sectors and company types are responding to unique pressures and opportunities. Why Did the US Stock Market See Mixed Results? When the US stock market delivers a mixed performance, it often points to a tug-of-war between various economic factors. Several elements could have contributed to Wednesday’s varied closings. For instance, positive corporate earnings reports from certain industries might have bolstered the Dow. At the same time, concerns over inflation, interest rate policies by the Federal Reserve, or even global economic uncertainties could have pressured growth stocks, affecting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Key considerations often include: Economic Data: Recent reports on employment, manufacturing, or consumer spending can sway market sentiment. Corporate Announcements: Strong or weak earnings forecasts from influential companies can significantly impact their respective sectors. Interest Rate Expectations: The prospect of higher or lower interest rates directly influences borrowing costs for businesses and consumer spending, affecting future profitability. Geopolitical Events: Global tensions or trade policies can introduce uncertainty, causing investors to become more cautious. Understanding these underlying drivers is crucial for anyone trying to make sense of daily market fluctuations in the US stock market. Navigating Volatility in the US Stock Market A mixed close, while not a dramatic downturn, serves as a reminder that market volatility is a constant companion for investors. For those involved in the US stock market, particularly individuals managing their portfolios, these days underscore the importance of a well-thought-out strategy. It’s important not to react impulsively to daily movements. Instead, consider these actionable insights: Diversification: Spreading investments across different sectors and asset classes can help mitigate risk when one area underperforms. Long-Term Perspective: Focusing on long-term financial goals rather than short-term gains can help weather daily market swings. Stay Informed: Keeping abreast of economic news and company fundamentals provides context for market behavior. Consult Experts: Financial advisors can offer personalized guidance based on individual risk tolerance and objectives. Even small movements in major indexes can signal shifts that require attention, guiding future investment decisions within the dynamic US stock market. What’s Next for the US Stock Market? Looking ahead, investors will be keenly watching for further economic indicators and corporate announcements to gauge the direction of the US stock market. Upcoming inflation data, statements from the Federal Reserve, and quarterly earnings reports will likely provide more clarity. The interplay of these factors will continue to shape investor confidence and, consequently, the performance of the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. Remaining informed and adaptive will be key to understanding the market’s trajectory. Conclusion: Wednesday’s mixed close in the US stock market highlights the intricate balance of forces influencing financial markets. While the Dow showed strength, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines, reflecting a nuanced economic landscape. This reminds us that understanding the ‘why’ behind these movements is as important as the movements themselves. As always, a thoughtful, informed approach remains the best strategy for navigating the complexities of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a “mixed close” mean for the US stock market? A1: A mixed close indicates that while some major stock indexes advanced, others declined. It suggests that different sectors or types of companies within the US stock market are experiencing varying influences, rather than a uniform market movement. Q2: Which major indexes were affected on Wednesday? A2: On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, illustrating the mixed performance across the US stock market. Q3: What factors contribute to a mixed stock market performance? A3: Mixed performances in the US stock market can be influenced by various factors, including specific corporate earnings, economic data releases, shifts in interest rate expectations, and broader geopolitical events that affect different market segments uniquely. Q4: How should investors react to mixed market signals? A4: Investors are generally advised to maintain a long-term perspective, diversify their portfolios, stay informed about economic news, and avoid impulsive decisions. Consulting a financial advisor can also provide personalized guidance for navigating the US stock market. Q5: What indicators should investors watch for future US stock market trends? A5: Key indicators to watch include upcoming inflation reports, statements from the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy, and quarterly corporate earnings reports. These will offer insights into the future direction of the US stock market. Did you find this analysis of the US stock market helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the nuances of current financial trends! To learn more about the latest stock market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US stock market‘s future performance. This post Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01493+1.28%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03895-3.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08512-0.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:30
Share
Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02373-2.58%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.009281-4.05%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012342+1.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower

Expert Says XRP Is Like a 401(k), Here’s Why