Topline Kimberly-Clark will acquire Kenvue in a deal valued at nearly $49 billion, both companies announced Monday, combining the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex with the owner of Tylenol, which has faced pressure since President Donald Trump claimed without conclusive evidence the drug is a potential cause of autism. President Donald Trump has claimed Kenvue's pain reliever is a potential cause of autism, despite clear evidence. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Kimberly-Clark will pay $21.01 a share for Kenvue in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $48.7 billion, the consumer health brands said in a statement. The companies said they expect the deal to close in the second half of 2026, following approval from Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark shareholders, regulators and "satisfaction of other customary closing conditions." Shares of Kenvue rose roughly 18% in premarket trading Monday to around $17, while Kimberly-Clark's stock stumbled roughly 14.8% to nearly $102. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/11/03/kimberly-clark-buys-embattled-tylenol-maker-kenvue-in-48-billion-deal/