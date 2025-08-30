Hugo Philion Hints at 5 Billion XRP Minted on Flare in 2026

Flare CEO Hugo Philion anticipates the network could see up to 5 billion XRP integrated by mid-2026.

The projection highlights Flare’s ambition to expand XRP utility through staking and DeFi within its ecosystem.

Hugo Philion, co-founder of Flare Labs, recently expressed a bold view regarding the future of the Flare ecosystem.

In an interview with Paul Barron, Philion stated that he wants the Flare network to manage up to 5 billion XRP by mid-2026.

This figure is not just random, as it is almost the same amount of XRP currently held in Ripple’s hot wallet. This statement then became widely discussed after being highlighted on social media, giving rise to various interpretations regarding Flare’s future strategy.

Although the term “minted” was used by some, Philion was not talking about minting new tokens. He was rather referring to his ambition to create a massive amount of XRP that can truly play an active role in the Flare ecosystem.

With various mechanisms under development, from staking to DeFi participation, Flare aims to utilize the billions of XRP that have previously been sitting idle. The ultimate goal is to increase liquidity, open up more space for users, and strengthen the network’s position in the crypto space.

Flare’s Ambitions and a Bridge for XRP

If this target is realized, it means that XRP will not only be a stored asset but can also be used in digital economic activities. Philion seems to be signaling that Flare will become a significant platform for XRP holders to gain additional benefits.

Furthermore, the CNF on June 22nd highlighted Flare’s introduction of three new stablecoins: USDC, USDT0, and USDX. All of these stablecoins offer yields and are designed to further incentivize DeFi activity. Furthermore, XRP holders can now use FXRP for staking or participating in various DeFi services.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are also starting to pay attention. In mid-June, energy company VivoPower announced a surprise move by distributing $100 million in XRP on the Flare network.

They aim to generate yield while strengthening the company’s crypto reserves. This is possible thanks to Flare’s FAssets system, which is designed to open institutional access to DeFi. With the latest upgrades, this system is also claimed to be more secure and user-friendly.

Infrastructure Upgrades Signal Wider Access

Furthermore, in early May, the network also made progress by integrating USDT0 into Stargate. This integration allows the stablecoin to migrate to seven other blockchains without the need for additional bridging steps or additional fees.

This step demonstrates a clear direction, as Flare is not only preparing facilities for XRP but also building infrastructure that can facilitate cross-network access.

However, all of these targets still require proof. It’s natural to question whether 5 billion XRP can truly be locked and functioning within the Flare ecosystem in less than two years.

While the answer remains uncertain, Philion’s statement at least confirms Flare’s intention to play a larger role in the DeFi space. This ambition also demonstrates that the network doesn’t want to be just a side project, but rather a platform that can provide a broader platform for XRP holders, both retail and institutional.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, FLR is changing hands at about $0.02123, down 0.69% over the last 24 hours, with a $1.52 billion market cap.

