Hugo Philion Hints at 5 Billion XRP Minted on Flare in 2026

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/30 16:50
XRP
XRP$2.8118-2.13%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002491+0.52%
  • Flare CEO Hugo Philion anticipates the network could see up to 5 billion XRP integrated by mid-2026.
  • The projection highlights Flare’s ambition to expand XRP utility through staking and DeFi within its ecosystem.

Hugo Philion, co-founder of Flare Labs, recently expressed a bold view regarding the future of the Flare ecosystem.

In an interview with Paul Barron, Philion stated that he wants the Flare network to manage up to 5 billion XRP by mid-2026.

This figure is not just random, as it is almost the same amount of XRP currently held in Ripple’s hot wallet. This statement then became widely discussed after being highlighted on social media, giving rise to various interpretations regarding Flare’s future strategy.

Although the term “minted” was used by some, Philion was not talking about minting new tokens. He was rather referring to his ambition to create a massive amount of XRP that can truly play an active role in the Flare ecosystem.

With various mechanisms under development, from staking to DeFi participation, Flare aims to utilize the billions of XRP that have previously been sitting idle. The ultimate goal is to increase liquidity, open up more space for users, and strengthen the network’s position in the crypto space.

Flare’s Ambitions and a Bridge for XRP

If this target is realized, it means that XRP will not only be a stored asset but can also be used in digital economic activities. Philion seems to be signaling that Flare will become a significant platform for XRP holders to gain additional benefits.

Furthermore, the CNF on June 22nd highlighted Flare’s introduction of three new stablecoins: USDC, USDT0, and USDX. All of these stablecoins offer yields and are designed to further incentivize DeFi activity. Furthermore, XRP holders can now use FXRP for staking or participating in various DeFi services.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are also starting to pay attention. In mid-June, energy company VivoPower announced a surprise move by distributing $100 million in XRP on the Flare network.

They aim to generate yield while strengthening the company’s crypto reserves. This is possible thanks to Flare’s FAssets system, which is designed to open institutional access to DeFi. With the latest upgrades, this system is also claimed to be more secure and user-friendly.

Infrastructure Upgrades Signal Wider Access

Furthermore, in early May, the network also made progress by integrating USDT0 into Stargate. This integration allows the stablecoin to migrate to seven other blockchains without the need for additional bridging steps or additional fees.

This step demonstrates a clear direction, as Flare is not only preparing facilities for XRP but also building infrastructure that can facilitate cross-network access.

However, all of these targets still require proof. It’s natural to question whether 5 billion XRP can truly be locked and functioning within the Flare ecosystem in less than two years.

While the answer remains uncertain, Philion’s statement at least confirms Flare’s intention to play a larger role in the DeFi space. This ambition also demonstrates that the network doesn’t want to be just a side project, but rather a platform that can provide a broader platform for XRP holders, both retail and institutional.

Meanwhile, as of the writing time, FLR is changing hands at about $0.02123, down 0.69% over the last 24 hours, with a $1.52 billion market cap.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects