Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Cast And Guest Stars

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hit series about an unlikely trio of true-crime podcast aficionados turned murder investigators, is back with a new mystery to solve.

OMITB stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, three residents of a New York City apartment building known as the Arconia.

Season four concluded with yet another puzzling death, this time of Lester Coluca (Teddy Coluca), the faithful doorman of the Arconia. The 10-episode fifth season picks up with Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the crosshairs of billionaires, mobsters and fellow Arconia residents as they investigate Lester’s death.

Here’s the cast of season five of OMITB and what characters they’re playing.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Steve Martin on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Charles is a washed-up actor who starred as the titular character of the fictional ’90s series Brazzos. Martin co-created OMITB and has received two Emmy nominations for his role.

Martin is an actor, writer, comedian and musician. In the ‘60s, he won an Emmy for his work as a writer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He’s also a five-time Grammy winner and two-time Tony Award nominee.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Martin Short as Oliver on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Short has earned four Emmy nominations for his performance as Oliver, a struggling theater director.

The actor got his start in the comedy world and served as a cast member of Saturday Night Live for one season in the ’80s. Short also has a background in theater and won a Tony in 1999 for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Little Me.

Long before his nods for OMITB, Short won his first Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV.

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Selena Gomez on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Gomez earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Mabel, a guarded and sarcastic millennial who strikes up an unexpected friendship with Charles and Oliver.

Gomez is known for her breakout role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, which lasted for four seasons between 2007 and 2012. Gomez has starred in films like Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die and Emilia Pérez. She also voices Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise.

Gomez is also an accomplished singer. She’s released several studio albums, first with a band and then as a solo artist. In March, Gomez released a joint album with Benny Blanco, a music producer and her fiancé, titled I Said I Love You First.

Outside of acting, singing and producing, Gomez is the founder of the hugely profitable cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. As of June, Forbes estimates her net worth to be around $700 million.

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Howard is a resident of the Arconia who loves cats and theater.

Aside from OMITB, Creighton has also appeared on AJ and the Queen, Dash & Lily, Dexter: New Blood and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Teddy Coluca as Lester Coluca

Teddy Coluca as Lester on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Lester was the beloved, longtime doorman of the Arconia. At the end of the season four finale, his body was found bloodied in a fountain in the building’s courtyard.

Coluca is known for playing Manny on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Teddy Brimley on The Blacklist.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Meryl Streep as Loretta on season four of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Streep reprises her role as Loretta, an actor and now-wife of Oliver.

Streep is a legendary star and the most-nominated actor in Oscars history, with a total of 21 nods. She’s won three Academy Awards for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady. Streep is also an Emmy winner.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams on season four of “Only Murders in the Building.” Hulu

Donna is a recurring character who has repeatedly helped Charles, Oliver and Mabel in their murder investigations. In 2024, Randolph earned an Emmy nomination for the role.

Randolph rose to prominence for her Tony-nominated performance as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway adaptation of Ghost. She gained even wider recognition, including an Academy Award, for her role as a cafeteria manager and grieving mother named Mary Lamb in the 2023 film The Holdovers.

Richard Kind as Vince Fish

Richard Kind as Vince Fish on season four of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Kind joined OMITB in season four as Vince Fish, a resident of the Arconia’s West Tower.

Kind has been acting for decades and starred on shows like Mad About You, Spin City and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He’s also done voice work for films like A Bug’s Life, the Cars franchise, Toy Story 3 and Inside Out.

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas on season two of “Only Murders in the Building.” Hulu

Lane reprises his role as Teddy Dimas, the owner of Dimas Deli. He was last seen in season two.

Lane is a six-time Tony nominee and three-time winner, thanks to his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers and Angels in America. He also landed Emmy nominations for his roles on Frasier, Mad About You, Modern Family, The Good Wife and OMITB. In 2022, Lane won his first-ever Emmy for his guest appearance on season one of OMITB.

Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

Téa Leoni on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Leoni’s character was introduced in the season four finale, when she asked Charles and Mabel for their help finding her missing husband, Nicky Caccimelio, also known as the “Dry Cleaning King of Brooklyn.”

Leoni is perhaps best known for starring as Elizabeth McCord on the CBS political drama Madam Secretary. She also had roles in Bad Boys and Jurassic Park III.

Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio

Bobby Cannavale in August. Getty Images

Cannavale joins OMITB as a mobster whom Lester had a run-in prior to his death.

Cannavale is known for roles on shows like Third Watch and Nurse Jackie. He also won Emmys for his parts on Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire.

Renée Zellweger as Camila White

Renée Zellweger on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Zellweger’s character is an entrepreneurial designer and one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $47 billion.

Zellweger is a four-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner. She landed her first nomination for her performance as Bridget Jones in the romantic comedy

Bridget Jones’s Diary and earned another for her portrayal of Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. In 2004, she won an Oscar for her supporting role in Cold Mountain. Zellweger nabbed another Academy Award in 2020 for her transformation into Judy Garland for the biopic Judy.

Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug

Logan Lerman on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Jay is the heir of a pharmaceutical empire with a net worth of $19 billion.

Lerman rose to fame around the same time as Gomez, through his role as the titular character in the Percy Jackson movie franchise and his portrayal of an introverted high school student named Charlie in the 2012 film adaptation of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He also starred in David Ayer’s 2014 war film Fury and David Leitch’s 2022 action movie Bullet Train.

Christoph Waltz as Bash Steed

Christoph Waltz on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Waltz plays a tech mogul and longevity enthusiast with a net worth of $53 billion.

Waltz is known for playing villainous roles, perhaps most notably in the James Bond franchise film Spectre and Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, the latter of which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Waltz also won an Academy Award for his supporting role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

Keegan-Michael Key as Mayor Tillman

Keegan-Michael Key and Steve Martin on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Key’s character is a big fan of Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s podcast.

Key is a comedian and actor known for his work on the sketch series Key & Peele, which starred him and Jordan Peele. He also appeared on shows like Parks and Recreation and Schmigadoon! In recent years, he starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, voiced Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and guest-starred on Abbott Elementary.

Dianne Wiest as Lorraine Coluca

Dianne Wiest and Teddy Coluca on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney

Wiest’s character is Lester’s wife.

Wiest is a two-time Oscar winner for her roles in Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets Over Broadway. She also won Emmys for her performances on the Canadian TV show Road to Avonlea and the HBO drama series In Treatment.

Jermaine Fowler as Randall

Jermaine Fowler at the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” in April 2024. Getty Images

Fowler plays a new doorman at the Arconia.

The actor has starred in films like Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy and the R-rated comedy Ricky Stanicky.

Beanie Feldstein as Althea

Beanie Feldstein in February 2025. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Althea is Mabel’s former friend who became a celebrity and now goes by the name The.

Feldstein, the younger sister of actor Jonah Hill, previously starred in the coming-of-age movies Lady Bird and Booksmart. She also portrayed Monica Lewinsky on season three of American Crime Story.

Season five of OMITB debuts on Hulu with three episodes on Tuesday, followed by new episodes weekly. The season finale releases on Tuesday, October 28.