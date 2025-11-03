ExchangeDEX+
HumidiFi Leads Solana DEXs with Record Trading Volume

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 16:09
Key Points:
  • HumidiFi leads Solana DEXs with $35 billion in monthly trades.
  • Set to release WET token in inaugural ICO.
  • Event signals potential shift in Solana DeFi leadership.

HumidiFi, a Solana-based DEX, leads trading volumes ($35.51 billion) among peers and prepares to launch the WET token via Jupiter’s platform in November 2025.

The move could reshape Solana’s DeFi landscape, with HumidiFi’s innovative trading model drawing significant attention and potential shifts in liquidity dynamics.

HumidiFi Tops Solana with $35 Billion Monthly Trades

HumidiFi has emerged as a major player on the Solana blockchain with its proprietary automated market maker model, achieving unparalleled trading volumes. This development positions HumidiFi as a frontrunner, reflecting its operational efficiency and growing user trust.

The upcoming launch of the WET token ICO on Jupiter’s DTF platform may enhance HumidiFi’s market stature. The model promises broader engagement with comfortable liquidity provisions, potentially catalyzing further market dominance and investor interest.

Industry enthusiasts and community members are closely following Jupiter Exchange’s announcement on X/Twitter that HumidiFi is responsible for nearly 35% of Solana’s DEX volume. The market’s attention to these strategic advancements is heightening anticipation for upcoming initiatives.

Solana Market Shows Mixed Signals Amid High Activity

Did you know? HumidiFi captured nearly 35% of Solana DEX volumes, a level reminiscent of historical highs seen during earlier major launches on Solana such as Raydium’s surge.

Solana (SOL) currently trades at $176.46 with a market cap of $97.51 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The asset holds a 2.71% dominance, with a 24-hour volume of $5.19 billion, though it’s down 6.06% in 24-hour trading and 23.02% over the past month.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates mixed technological optimism for Solana, as trading volumes persist yet price fluctuations continue. The trade activity implies sustained ecosystem interest, but prices remain susceptible to broader market trends and investor sentiment, suggesting intricate challenges and opportunities ahead.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/humidifi-leads-solana-dex-trading/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

