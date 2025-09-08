Husky Inu Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00020389

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage over the weekend, rising from $0.00020330 to $0.00020389. The project's pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.

The project’s next price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020389 to $0.00020449.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020389 Over Weekend

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020330 to $0.00020389. The price increase is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

The Slow Climb To $900,000

Husky Inu (HINU) has continued to register strong investor interest despite the ongoing market upheaval. As a result of market uncertainty, the project faced a substantial slowdown in funding. Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), registered significant selling pressure and fell to multi-month lows before recovering. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines before recovering.

However, with markets recovering, the project’s fundraising is back on track. Husky Inu has raised $888,062 so far and remains on track to cross $900,000 and reach its stated funding goal of $1.2 million. The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.