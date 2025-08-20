Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump, Rises To $0.00019863

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/20 21:42
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+1.74%
Particl
PART$0.1813-1.30%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07048-32.18%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415--%

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch stage, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The next increase will see the HINU token’s value rise to $0.00019921.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 funding milestone, and could reach the figure before the end of the month.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00019863

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The price increase is part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as its launch date draws closer. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Before The End Of The Month

Husky Inu (HINU) is also expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising milestone by the end of the month. The project has raised $880,957 so far thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. This strategy allowed the project to raise funds effectively. Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

SwapCrypto, Husky Inu’s Cryptocurrency Exchange

Husky Inu (HINU) recently launched its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

The launch gives the growing Husky Inu community a dedicated and highly trusted environment to access their digital assets. It also reduces dependence on third-party exchanges, strengthening the project’s independence and identity within the memecoin ecosystem.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001248+2.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.06429-0.06%
XRP
XRP$2.9246-0.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Share
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021387+1.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4851+4.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.011575-4.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Share
Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

The post Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nexo has launched an in-app AI Assistant that provides real-time crypto account and market insights. The AI Assistant ensures user privacy and relies on multiple data sources for personalized responses. Nexo, a prominent digital asset service provider, has unveiled its AI Assistant, a new chat-based feature that lets users inquire about real-time market updates and account analytics. Integrated directly into Nexo’s mobile app, the new feature gives users instant access to information about crypto prices, trading trends, earned interest, and market news. Designed for personalization, AI Assistant delivers tailored insights based on each user’s account data. The system draws data from multiple sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account data, real-time crypto market feeds, the platform’s Help Center, and educational resources like Investopedia. The feature is accessible across most app screens through a sliding notch for iOS users or the Nexo logo for Android users. It is currently in public beta. Nexo states that the company is committed to maintaining user privacy. The AI Assistant does not collect personal information such as email addresses or phone numbers. “The insights provided by the AI Assistant do not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations. All information is generated for informational purposes only, based on general data patterns and account activity,” the company noted in a statement. The launch follows Nexo’s earlier debut of AI News Summary, which delivers daily condensed crypto news through app notifications. The platform, which has processed $371 billion and managed over $11 billion in assets, has served clients in more than 200 jurisdictions since its launch in 2018. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nexo-ai-crypto-insights/
RealLink
REAL$0.0518+2.92%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2839+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10117+1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:32
Share

Trending News

More

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Coinbase CEO Hails XRP Perpetual Futures Launch as Great Progress