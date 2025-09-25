Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Next Move As Markets Struggle To Regain Momentum

Husky Inu (HINU) is poised for the next price jump in its pre-launch phase, which will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its highly successful presale.

Husky Inu is also only a few thousand dollars away from the $900,000 fundraising goal, having raised $897,612 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Latest Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just under ten hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020869 to $0.00020390. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Closing In On $900,000

Husky Inu is also closing in on its next milestone, as it approaches the $900,000 mark. The project has raised $897,612 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Crypto Market Still Reeling

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is struggling to recover from Monday’s crash, as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies remain in bearish territory. BTC is marginally down after reclaiming $113,000 on Tuesday. However, the flagship cryptocurrency has lost momentum during the ongoing session, as it struggles to reclaim key levels. Meanwhile, ETH is down nearly 1%, trading around $4,140. Ripple (XRP) has recovered after a bearish start to the week, up almost 1%, trading around $2.88. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is up 3%, trading around $212. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest and most popular memecoin, has also recovered, up nearly 1%, trading around $0.243.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.