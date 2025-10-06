ExchangeDEX+
Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of the pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021113 to $0.00021237. The price rise is part of the project's pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $0.00021237 As Bitcoin (BTC) Surges To New All-Time High

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/06 18:41
Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of the pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021113 to $0.00021237. The price rise is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high as it went past $125,000 to $125,559 before moving to its current level.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00021237

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price jump of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021113 to $0.00021237. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale. The pre-launch phase aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

Husky Inu’s next price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from its current level to $0.00021298.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

$900,000 Still Not Reached

Husky Inu (HINU) has still not reached the $900,000 milestone, with fundraising efforts slowing to a snail’s pace. The project has struggled to raise funds in recent weeks, mostly due to a substantial slump in September. As a result, investors held off on investing in digital assets as markets tumbled. However, with markets rebounding thanks to “Uptober,” fundraising is expected to pick up.

The project’s dynamic pricing strategy has allowed it to raise funds efficiently without burdening its existing community. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

The project has raised $898,748 so far.

Bitcoin (BTC) Sets New All-Time High

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) shattered the $125,000 ceiling and reached a new all-time high of $125,559 before declining to its current level.  The rally was attributed to improving investor sentiment, optimism about another rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and surging ETF inflows thanks to a resurgence in institutional interest. BTC’s resurgence lifted the broader market as well, with Ethereum (ETH) briefly crossing $4,600 before moving to its current level of $4,547. Ripple (XRP) reclaimed $3, reaching $3.06, while Solana (SOL) reached an intraday high of $237 before moving to its current level of $234. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered notable increases before losing momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
