Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Move To $0.00020095

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its first price increase since crossing the $0.000200 mark, and is set for a move to $0.00020095. The project’s last price increase took the value of the HINU token from $0.00019979 to $0.00020037.

Husky Inu is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, raising $883,895 so far.

Husky Inu (HINU) Gearing Up For Next Price Increase

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. This will be the first price increase since the HINU token’s value crossed $0.000200, and will see the price rise from $0.00020037 to $0.00020095. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Can Husky Inu (HINU) Cross $900,000 Before August Ends?

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on its latest milestone, with the $900,000 mark within touching distance. The project has raised $883,895 so far, and is set to cross the $900,000 milestone this month. Husky Inu’s presale and pre-launch phases have allowed it to cross several key fundraising milestones. The project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days.

This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to this dynamic strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Markets Make Strong Recovery

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market recovered after starting the week in the red. Bitcoin (BTC) is marginally up, while Ethereum (ETH) is up 1.34%, trading around $4,587. Ripple (XRP) is up over 2% and Solana (SOL) is up almost 7%, trading around $203. Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.218, while Cardano (ADA) is marginally up, trading around $0.861. However, Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), and Toncoin (TON) are trading in bearish territory.

