Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Price Jump, Edges Closer To $900,000

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020449 to $0.00020508. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

$900,000 In A Few Days

Husky Inu was widely expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising goal in August. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down as markets face volatility and selling pressure. Prominent cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), fell to multi-month lows before rebounding. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters will have to wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu has raised $888,396 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Markets Mixed

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market sent out mixed signals over the past 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) traded in the red while altcoins traded in positive territory. BTC is marginally down over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 1%, trading around $4,329. Ripple (XRP) is down over 1% while Solana (SOL) is up over 1%, trading around $219. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down nearly 1% and Cardano (ADA) is down almost 2%. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) also registered notable drops.

