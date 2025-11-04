Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00022183 As Markets Continue Downtrend

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00022119 to $0.00022183. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, and has witnessed several price increases.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market remained in bearish territory as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other tokens continued declining. BTC is down nearly 1%, trading around $106,833 while ETH is down almost 3% at $3,626.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00022183

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price rise of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00022119 to $0.00022183. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, following the conclusion of its presale. The regular price rises during the pre-launch phase aim to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Official Launch Date Nears

Husky Inu has generated substantial interest during its presale and pre-launch phases. The project’s fledgling community has grown in strength and numbers, thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of each member. The project’s official launch date, March 27, 2026, is just over six months away. Our goal has always been long-term growth and success, not short-term hype.

However, the possibility of an earlier launch is open. The Husky Inu team will conduct a series of strategic meetings to assess market conditions and determine the optimal time to launch the project. The first two reviews were held on July 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025. The third review is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Market Downturn Continues

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market’s downtrend accelerated with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major cryptocurrencies traded in the red. BTC is down over 3% and has slipped below $105,000, trading around $104,283. ETH has seen an even bigger decline, with the price down over 6% at $3,497. Ripple (XRP) is down over 7%, while Solana (SOL) is down 11%, trading around $157. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 7%, while Cardano (ADA) is down 6.80% at $0.534. Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) have also registered substantial losses over the past 24 hours.

