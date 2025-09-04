Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00020330 As Pre-Launch Phase Continues

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/04 21:29
Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for the next price of its pre-launch phase. The next price increase will take the value of the HINU token from $0.00020271 to $0.00020330.

The project is also closing in on the $900,000 fundraising milestone, and has raised $886,522 so far. It was widely expected to reach $900,000 before the end of the month. However, a slowdown in fundraising means the community will have to wait a few more days to reach the milestone.

Husky Inu Set For Next Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00020271 to $0.00020330. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

Closing In On Fundraising Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) was widely expected to reach the $900,000 fundraising goal in August. However, the pace of fundraising has slowed down as markets face volatility and selling pressure. Prominent cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), fell to multi-month lows before rebounding. Other cryptocurrencies also registered notable declines at the beginning of the week before recovering to reclaim lost levels. As a result, HINU supporters must wait a little longer before the project reaches the $900,000 milestone.

Husky Inu has raised $884,561 so far, thanks to a dynamic pricing strategy. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, Husky Inu has raised $886,522 so far, and could reach $900,000 before the end of the month. The project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
