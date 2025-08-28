Hut 8 secured $330 million in credit from Two Prime and Coinbase and currently holds over 10,000 Bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/08/28 12:52

PANews reported on August 28th that cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8, according to The Miner Mag, has secured $330 million in credit to build four large-scale infrastructure projects in the United States, expanding its capacity by a total of 1.53GW. These projects, located in Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois, range in size from 50MW to 1,000MW. The financing includes a $200 million revolving credit line with Two Prime and a $130 million extension of credit from Coinbase, with an average cost of 8.4%.

Hut 8 has also launched a $1 billion equity offering and is in talks with banks for project financing. The company currently holds over 10,000 bitcoins, valued at approximately $1.2 billion, as a liquidity reserve.

