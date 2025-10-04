The post Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Trump-linked crypto project WLFI has sold tokens to crypto mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each for its treasury holdings. The tokens came from WLFI’s locked reserves and were released solely to fulfill this transaction. WLFI clarified that the move does not involve new token issuance or any supply dilution, emphasizing that the transfer was a one-time sale directly from its treasury to Hut8.