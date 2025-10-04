The post Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens for Treasury at $0.25 Each appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Trump-linked crypto project WLFI has sold tokens to crypto mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each for its treasury holdings. The tokens came from WLFI’s locked reserves and were released solely to fulfill this transaction. WLFI clarified that the move does not involve new token issuance or any supply dilution, emphasizing that the transfer was a one-time sale directly from its treasury to Hut8.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.