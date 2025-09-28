The post HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?   HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives.  While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch.  However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors.  HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on… The post HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?   HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives.  While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading. Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch.  However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived. New player has entered the perp dex arena: $APEX Have to imagine that @benbybit has done the math on how much $ASTER airdrop incentive has boosted price & volume…and how they could use Mantle treasury to achieve something similar… Aster mkt cap: $3.3BAster airdrop… pic.twitter.com/mo9wLZWwDF — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) September 27, 2025 Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term. HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors.  HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on…

HYPE, LIGHTER Winning: Are ASTER, APX Just Propped Up by Airdrop Farmers?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 14:35
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.39+1.39%
Aster
ASTER$1.8012-8.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01032-0.93%
Triathon
GROW$0.0319+10.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007673-2.77%

ASTER and APX surge on airdrop farming, while HYPE and LIGHTER grow through organic value. Are incentives enough for long-term success?

 

HYPE and LIGHTER have demonstrated substantial organic growth as the crypto market advances. However, others, like ASTER and APX, are facing scrutiny for relying heavily on airdrop incentives. 

While these farming strategies can boost short-term volume, their long-term sustainability remains uncertain. The real question is whether ASTER and APX are driven by genuine user interest or short-term speculative trading.

Airdrop Incentives Behind ASTER and APX’s Growth

ASTER and APX have gained significant trading volumes, but most of this activity is driven by airdrop farming. Aster alone has surpassed 650B in trading volume within just one week of launch. 

However, much of this is tied to the anticipation of airdrop rewards, rather than organic demand. This trend suggests that the current price increases and volume surges may be short-lived.

Airdrop farming can create a temporary illusion of demand, but once the incentives end, the market may correct itself. Many traders focus on these rewards and quickly move on when the incentives run out. As a result, the real value of these tokens may be overestimated in the short term.

HYPE and LIGHTER Gaining Through Organic Growth

In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have attracted attention for their strong products and organic user bases. These tokens focus on real-world applications and long-term value, making them appealing to genuine investors. 

HYPE has reached a $14B market cap by focusing on building sustainable ecosystems, rather than relying on temporary incentives.

Both HYPE and LIGHTER have seen steady growth in their communities. Their user base is driven by the product’s value, not just by short-term incentives. As a result, these tokens have gained more credibility within the market.

Sustainability of ASTER and APX: What’s Next?

The question remains whether ASTER and APX can maintain momentum after the airdrop phase ends. 

While their initial success may look promising, their future depends on offering real value to users. If these platforms cannot transition from farming-driven growth to sustainable user adoption, they may struggle to retain their market position.

For ASTER and APX to stay competitive, they need to focus on building a loyal user base. This requires more than just token rewards; it involves creating useful, lasting products. Without this shift, these tokens may face difficulties once the market’s speculative interest fades.

In contrast, HYPE and LIGHTER have established themselves through genuine growth. Their long-term success shows that building a strong product is key in the crypto world. ASTER and APX now face the challenge of proving that they can evolve and offer more than just farming incentives.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/hype-lighter-winning-are-aster-apx-just-propped-up-by-airdrop-farmers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2153+7.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07653+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:30
Share
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
CROSS
CROSS$0.22551-4.66%
XRP
XRP$2.7832+0.29%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-2.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:00
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01464-3.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1065-2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010343-0.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share

Trending News

More

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA