HYPE Price Prediction: HYPE trading at $39 Will HBAR and CTK Steal the Show?

Crypto’s no stranger to mood swings, and this week’s been a prime exhibit: general market volatility has shaved off a few percentage points across the board as October wraps, rendering “Uptober” a mixed month. But while the market fumbles, lets check out this trio – HBAR, HYPE, and ConstructKoin’s CTK – posting crisp green over the past seven days on strong fundamentals.

Hedera’s enterprise-grade ledger is humming with real-world traction, Hyperliquid’s HYPE is fueling perps trading – which thrives on volatility – and CTK’s presale is absorbing serious amounts of dry powder, with the promise of explosive gains once its token launches. Let’s unpack the why behind their weekly wins.

HBAR’s Enterprise Edge Powers 17% Weekly Surge to $0.19 and Lows at $0.17

Hedera’s HBAR has demonstrated impressive strength this week, climbing 17% amidst the broader market downturn. The primary catalyst for this has been the launch of the HBAR ETF on October 28, operated by Canary Capital. Hedera has set its stall out for enterprises from day one, playing the long game at a time when most emerging chains were focused on DeFi.

Few days forward and HBAR drops with the market to around $0.1769 looking to recover with positive market signals.

This strategy is now paying dividends as institutions onboard in serious numbers and Hedera secures a string of fresh integrations with global telcos for micropayments, making the network’s aBFT consensus the go-to for institutions dodging Ethereum’s gas roulette. With TVL on Hedera rising steadily and partnerships like ServiceNow’s tokenization pilots scaling to billions in throughput, the HBAR token is outperforming all other crypto majors. Its ascent proves that enterprise adoption is the ultimate beta hedge, turning regulatory tailwinds into token torque.

HYPE’s Trading Velocity Ignites Rally to $44 and Drops to $39

If HBAR is the boardroom boss, HYPE is the adrenaline junkie, keeping high-leverage degens fed with onchain perps around the clock. To be fair, it’s not just retail that’s made Hyperliquid its go-to perps playground – a significant number of pro trading firms are also onboard.

Trading at $44 on October 30 after a 10% weekly lift, HYPE’s bucking the downtrend as traders take advantage of its zero-gas swaps and 100x leverage without the CEX custody drama. At a $12B cap with steady staking yields on node collateral, HYPE’s a big beast that looks like it’s not done growing. Few days after and HYPE drops with the entire markets to sub $40 range. Expect the token to be back above $50 by mid-November if perps volumes hold, making HYPE the velocity play that turns market chop into leveraged liftoff.

ConstructKoin (CTK) Presale Accelerates on ReFi Momentum

While HBAR and HYPE trade the charts, CTK’s in presale purgatory – but that’s where the real 100x tokens reside, just waiting to be unleashed on the markets. This week has seen significant capital flow into its presale, including several whale buys, suggesting that smart money believes its real estate finance (ReFi) vision has what it takes to succeed.

While the project will ultimately be judged on what it delivers once its presale wraps up, the signs appear promising, including the prospect of up to 12% in CTK staking yields, paid out in USDT, from the interest in real estate loans that ConstructKoin oversees.

With £500M+ developer partners involved and bonus perks such as token airdrops to add an additional incentive layer, ConstructKoin is building the yield engine that could easily 10x to $1+ upon DEX listing, turning presale patience into serious ReFi returns.

In a week of slight crypto blues, HBAR’s enterprise armor and HYPE’s resurgence, coupled with CTK’s presale firepower, show that the opportunities are still out there. These winners are bucking the trend while demonstrating that fundamentals do matter. Whisper it gently, but this might be a sign that crypto is maturing beyond hype to building real products with real traction. This is progress.