HYPE Pumps 21% This Week: Can It Smash Through $55?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:24
NEAR
NEAR$2,522+3,70%
Threshold
T$0,01628+2,90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49,7+9,78%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04283+6,72%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10079+0,48%

TL;DR

  • HYPE retests $50 resistance; a sustained breakout may open the way toward $55 and higher targets.
  • Two whales bought 358,279 HYPE worth $18M, signaling early positioning from large market participants.
  • Hyperliquid’s TVL climbed to $721M in August, the highest level recorded so far this year.

Price Tests Resistance

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is back in focus after a strong move above $50. The token has climbed nearly 12% in the past day and more than 21% over the week, with trading volume crossing $522 million.

Notably, the $50 level has become a key line on the chart. Earlier in August, attempts to break it failed, leading to quick pullbacks. This time, momentum is stronger.

Analyst Ali Martinez said,

If that happens, targets around $52 to $56 come into play. If not, support near $46 could be tested again.

Bounce From Accumulation Zone

The move follows a rebound from the $43 to $45 range, marked as an accumulation area by traders. Alpha Crypto Signal called it “a textbook” setup after the token tapped the zone and pushed higher. At press time, HYPE’s price traded near $50, with stronger volumes backing the move.

Short-term averages also turned positive. The 9-day EMA sits at $46, and the 50-day SMA at $44, both now below the current price. HYPE has also re-entered its upward channel, a sign buyers may be preparing for another run toward $55 or higher.

Whales Enter the Market

Large holders have started to make their presence felt. Analyst RayRay reported that two wallets picked up 358,279 HYPE, worth more than $18 million. He noted,

He added that smart money often positions early “before the crowd catches on.” Such moves from whales are being watched closely, as they can shift market direction when combined with technical strength.

In addition, data from DeFiLlama shows Hyperliquid’s total value locked (TVL) has reached $721 million as of August 27. That’s the highest level recorded this year.

Interestingly, TVL began the year under $200 million, peaked above $600 million in February, and then fell to near $300 million during the spring pullback.

Source: DeFiLlama

Since May, inflows have returned steadily, with August pushing the protocol to new highs. Rising TVL alongside price points to renewed participation and growing capital committed to the ecosystem.

The post HYPE Pumps 21% This Week: Can It Smash Through $55? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Source: https://cryptopotato.com/hype-pumps-21-this-week-can-it-smash-through-55/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10074+0,50%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005615+7,27%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0,000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,447+2,49%
Vice
VICE$0,01302-3,84%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10074+0,50%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App