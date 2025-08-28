HYPE Token Hits All-Time High of $51.09 Amid Strong Hyperliquid Fundamentals

Hyperliquid native token HYPE established a new all-time high of $51.09 on Aug. 27, capping a 19% rally that began at the previous day’s opening.

The milestone occurred amid robust platform fundamentals that positioned Hyperliquid as a dominant force in decentralized derivatives trading.

Platform Volume Dominance Supports Token Rally

Hyperliquid registered $330.8 billion in combined spot and perpetual volume during July, surpassing Robinhood’s $237.8 billion across all products by $93 billion.

The gap represented Hyperliquid’s strongest monthly performance since beginning its winning streak against the retail platform.

Robinhood’s July performance included $209.1 billion from equities, $195.8 million from options, and $28.7 billion from crypto trading, according to the company’s Aug. 13 attestation.

The comparison highlighted Hyperliquid’s focus on derivatives trading versus Robinhood’s diversified product offering.

Data from Artemis showed Hyperliquid’s consistent growth trajectory.

The platform traded $256 billion in May compared to Robinhood’s $192 billion, followed by June volumes of $231 billion versus $193 billion, respectively.

The August performance represented a new monthly all-time high, with the platform surpassing $377 billion in monthly volume by Aug. 26, according to DefiLlama data.

New records boosted this in August for both spot and perpetual trading at $18.07 billion and $359.23 billion, respectively.

Further, the protocol surpassed $2 trillion in year-to-date cumulative volume from spot and perpetuals.

Record Revenue Efficiency Demonstrates Platform Strength

Hyperliquid achieved the highest revenue per employee globally, at $115.2 million, surpassing traditional technology giants and the previous record holder, Tether Limited.

Tether ranked second with $93 million per employee, while OnlyFans placed third at $37.6 million, according to data compiled by Hyperliquid France.

Traditional tech giants lagged considerably, with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee.

The exchange operated with just 11 core contributors, as CEO and co-founder Jeff Yan confirmed in recent interviews. This minimal workforce generated annualized revenue of $1.267 billion based on DefiLlama estimates as of Aug. 26.

Revenue generation stemmed from trading fees collected on the decentralized perpetual futures exchange.

The platform captured swap fee percentages directed to treasury, token holders, and buybacks, creating direct revenue streams from trading volume without extensive operational overhead.

Since December, Hyperliquid has surpassed $600 million in revenue, demonstrating rapid growth acceleration.

The platform’s 30-day revenue performance of $103.88 million positioned it as the third-largest revenue generator in the crypto space, trailing only stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle.

Hyperliquid Whale Liquidation Event

HYPE’s all-time high occurred during a liquidation event prompted by a whale.

As X user MLM reported, the whale deposited $16 million in USDC and established a long position in XPL token, clearing the entire order book and triggering widespread liquidations.

XPL heavy price whipsaw (5m chart) | Source: TradingView

The trader generated a $16 million profit within one minute by closing portions of the position as XPL surged over 200% to $1.80 in just two minutes.

The whale maintained a long position of 13.7 million XPL tokens worth $8.8 million following the event.

The liquidation cascade represented one of the most significant single-trade events in Hyperliquid’s history.

The incident demonstrated the platform’s ability to handle large-scale trading activities while maintaining operational stability during periods of extreme volatility.