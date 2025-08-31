HyperEVM Launches on Wormhole, Enhancing Blockchain Interoperability



Jessie A Ellis



HyperEVM, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible component of the Hyperliquid blockchain, is now operational on Wormhole, according to Wormhole’s official announcement. This development marks a significant advancement in blockchain interoperability, allowing seamless asset transfers across multiple networks while enabling access to Hyperliquid’s robust onchain financial infrastructure.

Understanding Hyperliquid and HyperEVM

HyperEVM functions as a smart contract platform within Hyperliquid, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain. At its core, Hyperliquid is powered by HyperCore, which supports fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books capable of handling 200,000 orders per second with billions in daily trading volume. Unlike standalone chains, HyperEVM is secured by the same HyperBFT consensus as HyperCore, ensuring direct integration with these efficient order books. This integration provides developers with access to HyperCore’s liquidity and financial primitives as permissionless building blocks.

Key Features of HyperEVM

HyperEVM’s architecture allows for several innovative features:

Standard EVM Tooling: Developers can deploy ERC-20 contracts using standard EVM tools, accessing unique financial primitives without bridging risks.

Developers can deploy ERC-20 contracts using standard EVM tools, accessing unique financial primitives without bridging risks. Direct Price Feeds: Smart contracts can directly access HyperCore’s order book prices, providing real-time market data through simple built-in functions.

Smart contracts can directly access HyperCore’s order book prices, providing real-time market data through simple built-in functions. Native Order Execution: Smart contracts can directly send orders to HyperCore’s order books, enabling features like protocolized liquidations.

Smart contracts can directly send orders to HyperCore’s order books, enabling features like protocolized liquidations. Unified Liquidity Access: HyperEVM abstracts HyperCore’s deep liquidity as building blocks for diverse user applications.

Advantages for Developers and Builders

HyperEVM offers several advantages for builders and developers:

Mature Liquid Infrastructure: Developers can access HyperCore’s high-volume order books, leveraging deep liquidity for application development.

Developers can access HyperCore’s high-volume order books, leveraging deep liquidity for application development. Permissionless Asset Deployment: Projects can deploy ERC-20 contracts and corresponding spot assets in HyperCore without permissions.

Projects can deploy ERC-20 contracts and corresponding spot assets in HyperCore without permissions. Native Financial Primitives: HyperCore’s liquidity and financial primitives are accessible as building blocks for all users through HyperEVM.

HyperCore’s liquidity and financial primitives are accessible as building blocks for all users through HyperEVM. Engaged User Base: Hyperliquid’s users are actively participating in financial innovations, eager to explore new onchain applications.

Asset Transfers and Application Integration

Users can transfer assets between HyperEVM and any of Wormhole’s 40+ connected blockchains using the Wormhole Portal. Developers interested in integrating token transfers into their applications can utilize Wormhole Connect, facilitating seamless transfers across Wormhole’s extensive network. To get started, developers can explore the NPM package for integration.

About Wormhole

Wormhole stands as a leading interoperability platform, empowering multichain applications and bridges at scale. It connects developers to liquidity and users across over 40 leading blockchain networks, supporting various use cases, including DeFi, NFTs, and governance. With partnerships with major players like Circle and Uniswap, Wormhole has facilitated over 60 billion dollars in asset transfers through more than 1 billion cross-chain messages. For further insights, visit the Wormhole blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



