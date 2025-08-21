Hyperliquid achieves record revenue per employee globally at $106M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:41
Hyperliquid has achieved the highest revenue per employee globally, at $106 million, surpassing traditional technology giants and the previous record holder, Tether Limited.

The revenue-per-employee metric places Hyperliquid significantly ahead of established technology companies. Data gathered by Hyperliquid France puts Tether in second with $93 million per employee, while OnlyFans ranks third at $37.6 million. 

The decentralized derivatives exchange operates with just 11 core contributors, as CEO and co-founder Jeff Yan confirmed in a recent interview.

This minimal workforce generates an annualized revenue of $1.167 billion, based on DefiLlama estimates as of Aug. 20. Traditional tech giants lag considerably, with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee. 

Hyperliquid’s revenue generation stems from trading fees collected on its decentralized perpetual futures exchange. 

The platform captures a percentage of swap fees directed to treasury, token holders, and token buybacks, creating a direct revenue stream from trading volume without requiring extensive operational overhead.

The exchange’s automated market-making and derivatives trading infrastructure operates with minimal human intervention, allowing the small team to focus on protocol development and optimization rather than day-to-day operational management.

Rapid revenue accumulation

Since December, Hyperliquid has accumulated $589.11 million in revenue, demonstrating rapid growth acceleration in recent months. The platform’s 30-day revenue performance positions it as the third-largest revenue generator among crypto protocols, with $95.63 million added. 

As a result, Hyperliquid trails only stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle, which generated $629.19 million and $203.91 million, respectively. This performance places the derivatives platform ahead of other known protocols, including Tron, Jupiter, and Pump.fun.

The comparison with traditional technology companies highlights the efficiency potential of decentralized finance protocols. 

While Apple employs approximately 164,000 workers to generate $383 billion annually, Hyperliquid’s 11-person team produces nearly $1.2 billion in revenue through automated trading infrastructure.

The platform’s success demonstrates how decentralized exchange protocols can achieve massive scale with a reduced workforce, challenging traditional assumptions about revenue generation and operational requirements in traditional financial services.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/hyperliquid-achieves-record-revenue-per-employee-globally-at-106m/

