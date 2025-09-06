Hyperliquid Announces Plans to Launch USDH Stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:01
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01243-0.32%
Union
U$0.01-10.23%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.16+1.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0969-1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+3.21%

Hyperliquid has stated that it plans to use a validator vote to roll out its native USDH stablecoin. The team hopes the launch will in turn boost the use of its HYPE token. HYPE price climbed nearly 3% in 24 hours as traders reacted to the upgrade news.

Validator Vote to Decide Launch of Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH

The protocol confirmed via its Telegram channel that the USDH ticker, currently reserved, will be put to an onchain governance vote. Thus, validators will decide which team earns the right to deploy the stablecoin. This makes the launch a transparent, community-driven process.

USDH is designed as a Hyperliquid-first, compliant USD stablecoin. The launch comes as regulators, including the U.S. Treasury, seek public input on the GENIUS Act stablecoin oversight.

Teams aiming to deploy the stablecoin must submit proposals in the Hyperliquid Discord forum. Proposals must include the deploying user address. If chosen by a validator quorum, the team gains the right to launch USDH.

Voting will take place fully onchain through a Layer 1 transaction, mirroring Hyperliquid’s delisting vote process. Even after approval, the chosen team must still participate in the usual spot deploy gas auction.

Hyperliquid emphasized that USDH is a reserved ticker intended to serve as the ecosystem’s primary stablecoin symbol. This makes governance over its deployment highly competitive

Validators are expected to back teams capable of building a natively minted, Hyperliquid-aligned stablecoin. The approach ensures that USDH reflects both governance consensus and long-term stability. With USDH’s deployment decided through votes, HYPE’s utility becomes more strengthened as a governance asset.

HYPE Price Soars After Governance Vote And Fee Overhaul Announcement

Hyperliquid is also making significant changes to its trading fees alongside the stablecoin vote. Spot pairs between two quote assets will benefit from 80% lower taker fees. Maker rebates and user volume contributions are also part of the upgrade, reducing friction and deepening liquidity.

The protocol added that spot assets will become permissionless in the future. A staking requirement and slashing criteria for validators will be introduced, with details expected soon.

By linking stablecoin deployment to validators, Hyperliquid separates itself from centralized issuers. The openness of this process increases trust and it could be a precedent to introduce native stablecoins. The validator vote will likely happen after the next network upgrade. However, the time hasn’t been specified yet.

If there’s a massive increase in the number of users and applications of the USDH, the Hyperliquid stablecoin would become a central settlement currency.

The news has coincided with a rise in the price of its governance token (HYPE). Based on TradingView data, it was trading at $46.68 at the time of writing. It has increased by 2.95% since the past day. The token’s rally coincides with the period when Hyperliquid has recorded its best month in revenue. This confirms the link between governance demand and ecosystem growth.

Also, HYPE has shot up 21.3% in a month and over 209% in six months. Its year-to-date returns represents 94.8% gains, indicating growing investor confidence.

HYPE surged nearly 3% after Hyperliquid confirmed validator vote for USDH stablecoin

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/hyperliquid-announces-plans-to-launch-usdh-stablecoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.865+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.00998-11.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.306+0.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06531-0.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08156-5.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288-3.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00719-1.90%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving