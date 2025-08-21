Hyperliquid Becomes Most Profitable Company Per Employee

- Hyperliquid takes the top spot in revenue per employee, ahead of companies like Tether, OnlyFans, and Nvidia
As of today, Hyperliquid leads globally in revenue per employee, generating an estimated $102.4 million per worker. This outpaces even heavy hitters like Tether ($93 million) and OnlyFans ($37.6 million), showcasing the incredible profitability of Hyperliquid’s lean team.
Rounding out the top 5 are Nvidia, with $3.6 million in revenue per worker, and Cursor, at $3.3 million in revenue per worker.
A Juggernaut of Profitability
Hyperliquid has been on a roll lately. In May, the company delivered $72.3 million in gross profit, surpassing platforms such as Ethereum ($21.8 million) and Tron ($58.3 million) in a single month.
Also, as of mid-2025, Hyperliquid controlled 35% of all on-chain revenue among blockchain networks, becoming the largest derivatives trading venue by share and volume.
This year, Hyperliquid handled over $1.57 trillion in perpetual futures volume, with June alone bringing in $56 million in fees, which pushed its cumulative revenue to approximately $310 million.
Then, in July, it was reported that the platform also achieved $1.7 million in fees generated within 24 hours, surpassing daily revenues of Ethereum and Solana, and driving TVL (Total Value Locked) up by 147%.
Hyperliquid’s success, even with a small team, shows that crypto companies can be efficient and make a steady income by creating products that people truly want to use.
How Hyperliquid built its success
Founded in 2022, Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that focuses on perpetual futures trading. Unlike many exchanges that rely heavily on venture capital, Hyperliquid has built its reputation organically through community-driven governance, high-performance infrastructure, and a transparent on-chain model.
The platform is known for its lightning-fast execution, low fees, and the ability to handle high trading volumes without compromising decentralization. Additionally, it has its own Layer-1 blockchain, which was built to make trading even more efficient.
In addition to having a small but highly productive team, Hyperliquid stands out by having features like community voting through Hyperliquid Improvement Proposals (HIPs) and a fully on-chain order book, making all trades executed transparently and in real time on the blockchain.
This makes it a sustainable, effective, and user-focused option compared to both traditional centralized exchanges and other decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.
