Hyperliquid’s new dollar-pegged USDH went live on its exchange in a USDH/USDC pair, generating over $2 million in initial transactions.Hyperliquid’s new dollar-pegged USDH went live on its exchange in a USDH/USDC pair, generating over $2 million in initial transactions.

Hyperliquid bets on itself with USDH stablecoin debut

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/25 01:59
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01396-20.90%

Hyperliquid’s new dollar-pegged USDH went live on its exchange in a USDH/USDC pair, generating over $2 million in initial transactions as the platform begins testing its strategy of reducing reliance on outside issuers.

Summary
  • Hyperliquid has rolled out its own fiat-backed stablecoin, USDH, in a bid to cut dependence on Circle’s USDC and reclaim sovereignty over its core trading unit.
  • Backed by cash and Treasuries, USDH logged more than $2 million in early volume while holding its peg, signaling cautious market confidence.
  • The move comes as Hyperliquid battles sliding market share in on-chain perpetuals, turning its stablecoin strategy into both a revenue play and a fight for relevance in an increasingly competitive DeFi landscape.

On Sept. 24, the Hyperliquid ecosystem activated spot trading for its native USDH stablecoin, marking the first time the decentralized exchange has put its own fiat-backed asset into circulation.

The debut saw over $2 million flow through the new market, with the token holding its peg at approximately 1.001 against USDC, signaling stable, if cautious, early demand. This launch follows a validator vote last week when Native Markets, a relative newcomer, unexpectedly beat out established heavyweights like Paxos, Ethena, and Frax to issue the stablecoin.

Hyperliquid’s stablecoin play

According to Hyperliquid, USDH is anchored by reserves in cash and short-dated U.S. Treasuries, with a structure that blends off-chain custodial management and an on-chain sleeve for transparency. Native Markets has tied the stablecoin’s reporting to oracle feeds and built in an economic loop that directs half of reserve earnings into Hyperliquid’s native HYPE buybacks, while the remainder is earmarked for broader ecosystem development

Hyperliquid’s push for a native stablecoin can be seen as a play for sovereignty. With over 90% of deposits on the platform currently in USDC, the exchange’s operations are heavily dependent on an external entity, Circle. By cultivating USDH, Hyperliquid aims to reduce this reliance, capture the fees and yield generated by its primary unit of account, and exert greater control over its own monetary base.

This development unfolds against a backdrop of explosive growth for the stablecoins industry. Their total market capitalization recently surged to a record $294.56 billion (see crypto.news’ report), underscoring their critical role as the lifeblood of the cryptocurrency market.

The expansion is being fueled in part by regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions. The passage of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. and the implementation of the MiCA framework in the European Union are providing the legal certainty that encourages broader institutional adoption and usage.

Concurrently, Hyperliquid faces intensifying pressure in its core business. Its once-dominant share of the on-chain perpetuals market has receded sharply from a peak of 71% in May to approximately 38% today.

This erosion also comes as well-funded competitors like Lighter and Aster aggressively capture market share, leading to a fierce war for traders that includes tactics such as listing each other’s native tokens for leveraged trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
RealLink
REAL$0.06422+6.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,534.66+1.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11638-0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:28
Share
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3863+0.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?