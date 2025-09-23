Hyperliquid Community Proposes 45% Cut in Total HYPE Supply

PANews reported on September 23rd that Jon Charbonneau, co-founder of DBA (a large position holder), and Hasu, head of strategy at Flashbots, proposed revoking the Future Community Rewards (FECR) authorization to issue unissued HYPE tokens, destroying all HYPE tokens held and subsequently acquired by the Assistance Fund (AF), and removing the maximum supply cap of HYPE tokens at 1 billion. This proposal would immediately reduce the total HYPE supply by over 45% and optimize the protocol's financial structure without impacting the rights of existing token holders or the protocol's ability to fund its operations.
