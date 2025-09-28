On September 27, Hyperdrive confirmed that two user wallet positions in its Treasury Market were compromised in an attack that […] The post Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull appeared first on Coindoo.On September 27, Hyperdrive confirmed that two user wallet positions in its Treasury Market were compromised in an attack that […] The post Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull appeared first on Coindoo.

Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull

By: Coindoo
2025/09/28 08:07
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02224-0.17%

On September 27, Hyperdrive confirmed that two user wallet positions in its Treasury Market were compromised in an attack that drained around $700,000. The announcement came just one day after HyperVault, another Hyperliquid-based protocol, disappeared in what appears to be a $3.6 million rug pull.

Hyperdrive revealed that attackers abused its operator permission system, where some users had allowed the platform’s Router to act with broad contract-calling powers. By exploiting this setup, the perpetrators gained the ability to trigger arbitrary calls to the Market contract and empty targeted positions. As a precaution, Hyperdrive has now paused all money markets while investigations continue. The team has emphasized that the thBILL product and the $HYPED token remain unaffected, attempting to reassure investors amid the fallout.

The sense of déjà vu for Hyperliquid users is hard to ignore. On September 26, blockchain security firm PeckShield flagged suspicious transfers from HyperVault, which quickly escalated into one of the largest rug pulls on the network to date. Roughly $3.6 million in user deposits were bridged to Ethereum, swapped for ETH, and then sent to Tornado Cash – a common tactic used to obscure stolen funds. Soon after, HyperVault’s website went offline and its social accounts were deleted, leaving the community to conclude that the project had vanished with investor funds.

READ MORE:

Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

These developments follow a troubling pattern. Earlier this year, Hyperliquid-linked projects were also hit by the JELLYJELLY manipulation in March and the XPL exploit in August. While Hyperliquid itself has not been directly compromised, the series of incidents has tarnished sentiment and shaken confidence in protocols built on top of it. Some observers now suggest that the ecosystem may be facing a broader campaign of targeted attacks, given the rapid succession of high-profile losses.

Community reaction has been swift. On social platforms, affected users and whales alike are demanding clarity on whether any recovery is possible. Others are calling for stricter safeguards and auditing standards to prevent similar failures, arguing that unchecked innovation is putting billions in user deposits at risk.

With HyperVault effectively gone and Hyperdrive still scrambling to contain the damage, investors are left wondering whether these shocks are isolated events – or an early warning sign of deeper vulnerabilities that could define Hyperliquid’s future.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Hyperliquid Ecosystem Facing Big Losses After Hack and Rug Pull appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analyst: Digital Asset Reserve Companies May Evolve into the Long-Term Economic Engine of Blockchain

Analyst: Digital Asset Reserve Companies May Evolve into the Long-Term Economic Engine of Blockchain

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to CoinDesk, Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins pointed out that digital asset reserves (DATs) could evolve from speculative entities into long-term economic engines for blockchain. Currently, DATs hold approximately $105 billion in mainstream assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a size that is underestimated by the market. Watkins believes that a small number of DATs will develop into comprehensive operators deeply involved in network construction, assuming responsibilities such as financing and governance. Because they control a large amount of token supply, their reserves are not only a pool of funds but also a tool for influencing ecosystem policies. He cited the example of networks like Solana, where larger-scale staking can directly improve service quality or reduce user costs. Through staking, liquidity provision, and acquisition of on-chain infrastructure, DATs can transform token reserves into productive assets. Successful DATs combine the perpetual capital of closed-end funds, the balance sheet management of banks, and a Berkshire Hathaway-style growth ethos, with returns directly reflected in token appreciation. Watkins predicts that the first generation of DATs, which relied on financial engineering, will be eliminated, leading to industry consolidation. Ultimately, the winners will be those with rigorous capital allocation and operational capabilities, reinvesting profits in token accumulation and ecosystem development. He concludes, "Well-managed DATs could become the Berkshire Hathaway of the blockchain world."
MAY
MAY$0.03835-0.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.007937+1.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/28 08:00
Share
Crypto.com Gains CFTC Green Light for 2025 Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Crypto.com Gains CFTC Green Light for 2025 Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Crypto. com has received the green light from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margined derivatives cleared in the U.S. The approval is an important milestone for the platform as it extends its reach into the regulated U.S. derivatives space. It signifies Crypto. com’s journey from retail crypto exchange to dual-licensed derivatives […]
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00985-16.17%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02211+0.68%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.9274+827.40%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/28 08:00
Share
Early Uber investor urges investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than through Strategy shares

Early Uber investor urges investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than through Strategy shares

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Bitcoin News, Jason Calacanis, an early Uber investor, urged investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than investing through Strategy (MSTR) stock. He called Michael Saylor's investment method risky and predicted that there was a 75% chance that he would be proven right.
Share
PANews2025/09/28 08:41
Share

Trending News

More

Analyst: Digital Asset Reserve Companies May Evolve into the Long-Term Economic Engine of Blockchain

Crypto.com Gains CFTC Green Light for 2025 Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Early Uber investor urges investors to buy Bitcoin directly rather than through Strategy shares

Cyber ​​Hornet files for three ETFs that blend ETH, SOL, and XRP futures with the S&P 500 index.

Bombay Stock Exchange rejects digital asset treasury firm Jetking Infotrain's listing application