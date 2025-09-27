The post Hyperliquid Exploit Exposes User Asset Risks, Results in $700K Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol, Hyperdrive, breached, causing a $700,000 loss. Security vulnerabilities in contract whitelisting highlighted. Market confidence affected; calls for improved DeFi contract auditing. The DeFi protocol Hyperdrive within the Hyperliquid ecosystem has reportedly experienced a vulnerability exploit, leading to losses estimated at $700,000, impacting user positions and market trust. This incident underscores potential security vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, influencing market confidence and emphasizing the need for enhanced operational security measures in blockchain-based financial systems. Market Impact and Calls for Improved DeFi Security An attack on Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol Hyperdrive has exposed vulnerabilities. Reports indicate that the Router was improperly set as an Operator, allowing unauthorized manipulations by third-party actors. Estimates suggest a $700,000 loss. Hyperdrive’s response will involve compensating affected users, excluding specific accounts marked as violators. “After discovering evidence of suspicious market activity, the validator group held a meeting and voted to remove JELLY violators. All users, except for the marked addresses, will receive full compensation from the Hyper Foundation. This will be done automatically based on on-chain data in the next few days. The method will be shared in detail in a later announcement.” — Discord/Validator Group, Hyperliquid Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? The recent incident isn’t the first for Hyperliquid. Earlier in March 2025, the ecosystem faced a similar challenge with attempted market manipulation via JELLYJELLY tokens, reflecting recurring governance risks. According to CoinMarketCap, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $45.18 with a market cap of $15.21 billion. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 33.13% to $456.47 million. Despite price fluctuations, HYPE remains stable with a 24-hour increase of 4.55%. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests the need for improved contract security within DeFi platforms like Hyperliquid. This event highlights… The post Hyperliquid Exploit Exposes User Asset Risks, Results in $700K Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol, Hyperdrive, breached, causing a $700,000 loss. Security vulnerabilities in contract whitelisting highlighted. Market confidence affected; calls for improved DeFi contract auditing. The DeFi protocol Hyperdrive within the Hyperliquid ecosystem has reportedly experienced a vulnerability exploit, leading to losses estimated at $700,000, impacting user positions and market trust. This incident underscores potential security vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, influencing market confidence and emphasizing the need for enhanced operational security measures in blockchain-based financial systems. Market Impact and Calls for Improved DeFi Security An attack on Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol Hyperdrive has exposed vulnerabilities. Reports indicate that the Router was improperly set as an Operator, allowing unauthorized manipulations by third-party actors. Estimates suggest a $700,000 loss. Hyperdrive’s response will involve compensating affected users, excluding specific accounts marked as violators. “After discovering evidence of suspicious market activity, the validator group held a meeting and voted to remove JELLY violators. All users, except for the marked addresses, will receive full compensation from the Hyper Foundation. This will be done automatically based on on-chain data in the next few days. The method will be shared in detail in a later announcement.” — Discord/Validator Group, Hyperliquid Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? The recent incident isn’t the first for Hyperliquid. Earlier in March 2025, the ecosystem faced a similar challenge with attempted market manipulation via JELLYJELLY tokens, reflecting recurring governance risks. According to CoinMarketCap, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $45.18 with a market cap of $15.21 billion. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 33.13% to $456.47 million. Despite price fluctuations, HYPE remains stable with a 24-hour increase of 4.55%. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests the need for improved contract security within DeFi platforms like Hyperliquid. This event highlights…

Hyperliquid Exploit Exposes User Asset Risks, Results in $700K Loss

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 22:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012315-22.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001495+1.21%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004065-0.99%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26421+3.57%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13106+7.80%
Key Points:
  • Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol, Hyperdrive, breached, causing a $700,000 loss.
  • Security vulnerabilities in contract whitelisting highlighted.
  • Market confidence affected; calls for improved DeFi contract auditing.

The DeFi protocol Hyperdrive within the Hyperliquid ecosystem has reportedly experienced a vulnerability exploit, leading to losses estimated at $700,000, impacting user positions and market trust.

This incident underscores potential security vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, influencing market confidence and emphasizing the need for enhanced operational security measures in blockchain-based financial systems.

Market Impact and Calls for Improved DeFi Security

An attack on Hyperliquid’s DeFi protocol Hyperdrive has exposed vulnerabilities. Reports indicate that the Router was improperly set as an Operator, allowing unauthorized manipulations by third-party actors. Estimates suggest a $700,000 loss.

Hyperdrive’s response will involve compensating affected users, excluding specific accounts marked as violators.

Market Data and Future Insights

Did you know? The recent incident isn’t the first for Hyperliquid. Earlier in March 2025, the ecosystem faced a similar challenge with attempted market manipulation via JELLYJELLY tokens, reflecting recurring governance risks.

According to CoinMarketCap, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $45.18 with a market cap of $15.21 billion. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 33.13% to $456.47 million. Despite price fluctuations, HYPE remains stable with a 24-hour increase of 4.55%.

Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests the need for improved contract security within DeFi platforms like Hyperliquid. This event highlights the importance of robust governance mechanisms and potential regulatory discussions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/hyperliquid-exploit-700k-loss/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07547+1.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012319-22.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23134+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-3.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22987+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01987-0.79%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01674+1.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended