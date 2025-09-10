Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/10 02:30
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE).

Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price.

The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption.

Hyperliquid HYPE HYPEUSD

Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market.

In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally.

One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors.

CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.”

The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens.

HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs

Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April.

Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached.

Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48.

The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape.

