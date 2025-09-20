The post Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support. Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth. The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate. Market Responses to the Listing Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters. In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/ The post Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support. Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth. The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate. Market Responses to the Listing Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters. In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/