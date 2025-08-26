Hyperliquid price defends $45 as spot volume hits $3.5B ATH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:49
Bitcoin
BTC$110,074.57-1.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.13-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10087+0.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01281-2.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017792-12.76%
Aethir
ATH$0.03153-3.90%

Hyperliquid price is holding firm at $45 despite a modest dip, with record trading volumes suggesting its market momentum may only be getting started.

Summary

  • Hyperliquid trades steadily at $45 while weekly gains remain intact.
  • Spot and derivatives volumes surge, with BTC and ETH pairs driving activity.
  • Technicals show consolidation, with a potential breakout forming above support.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is showing resilience at the $45 mark, slipping 1% over the past 24 hours while keeping most of its weekly gains intact. The token has climbed more than 7% in the last seven days and is now trading 9% below its record high from mid-July.

Growing activity in the spot and derivatives markets is driving momentum. Trading volumes increased by more than half to $537 million in the last day alone.

Derivatives turnover increased to $2.65 billion, according to Coinglass data, while open interest decreased by 1%, indicating that traders are actively switching positions rather than exiting the market. This kind of churn often reflects consolidation, where short-term leverage resets before a new leg higher.

Hyperliquid breaks into the big leagues

Hyperliquid revealed on Aug. 26 that spot volumes on its exchange reached a new record of $3.4 billion in 24 hours. Much of that activity came from BTC and ETH pairs, with the platform now ranking as the second-largest venue globally for Bitcoin (BTC) spot trading.

The trend is backed by DefiLlama data, which shows monthly decentralized exchange volumes topping $16 billion in August, already well above July’s $11 billion. At the same time, the platform’s total value locked has climbed to $685 million, the highest in six months.

Hyperliquid technical analysis

The daily chart shows HYPE consolidating near its mid-Bollinger Band, just above $45. While this suggests stability, a breakout may be imminent given that the bands have started narrowing. The MACD displays a slight bearish crossover, suggesting short-term caution, while the relative strength index is neutral at 52, indicating balanced momentum. 

Hyperliquid daily chart. Credit: crypto.news

Moving averages tell a stronger story. From the 10-day EMA ($44.16) through the 200-day SMA ($29.32), every key moving average currently flashes buy signals, reflecting an intact uptrend structure.

If the $45 level holds, buyers could drive a move toward $48.50 and potentially back to July’s peak near $50. Failure to hold the $44 support (mid-band) risks a drop toward $40.50, the lower bound of its 7-day range. A break below that could trigger broader downside pressure.

Source: https://crypto.news/hyperliquid-price-spot-volume-3-5b-all-time-high-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.683-7.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006737-2.74%
Mantle
MNT$1.1511+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.412-4.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.905-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness