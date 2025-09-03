Hyperliquid Price Holds $44, as Revenue Hits Record $106 Million

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 18:08
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.78+4.14%
Capverse
CAP$0.06889-0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241+2.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00748-4.83%
Hyperliquid (HYPE)

The post Hyperliquid Price Holds $44, as Revenue Hits Record $106 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Hyperliquid price is showing signs of short-term consolidation after a week of selling streak. The HYPE token is now trading at $44.59, with a negligible 0.2% daily gain but a while bearing a 10.65% weekly loss. Market cap now sits at $14.91 billion, while 24-hour trading volume has dropped nearly 18% to $204.66 million, hinting at reduced market participation.

The price action over the last 24 hours has ranged within a narrow band between $43.42 and $45.20, reflecting indecision among traders. However, the 30-day EMA at $44.04 indicates some mid-term stability. Wondering about what should be your next move with HYPE? Read this analysis for all details.

Hyperliquid Revenue Growth

Beyond price action, Hyperliquid’s fundamentals remain super robust. The trading platform hit a record revenue in August, generating $106 million in fees from nearly $400 billion in perpetual contract volume. This marks a 23% increase from July’s $86.6 million, highlighting Hyperliquid’s growing influence in decentralized derivatives trading. Successively, consistent fee growth could provide long-term support for HYPE’s valuation even amid short-term price volatility.

HYPE revenue aug 2025Source: Defillama
  • Also Read :
  •   Bitcoin Cash Price Breakout – Tether U-Turn, and Whale Demand Drive Gains
  •   ,

Hyperliquid Price Analysis

HYPE’s current price of $44.39 is sitting near its 7-day SMA at $44.73 and just below the pivot point at $44.29. The MACD histogram at -0.196 and RSI-14 at 48.77 reflect weak buying momentum, suggesting that bears still have the upper hand.

HYPE Price 3-9-25

The $42.40 level, aligned with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, is emerging as a critical support zone. A confirmed break below it could trigger accelerated selling toward the next major support at $35.42. On the upside, a close above $45.71 would nullify the bearish outlook and could stage a rebound toward $49.31, with a further stretch of the goal at $56.7.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How much can HYPE’s price drop in the short term?

Traders need to note that, $42.40 is the critical support zone. A break below could further accelerate selling pressure to $35.420.

What price invalidates the bearish setup?

A close above $45.71 would negate the bearish momentum and open upside targets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.785+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0743+4.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 18:30
Share
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
Threshold
T$0.01612+1.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203534+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:11
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe

Revenue Sharing and Yield Farming Tokens in 2025: A Deep Dive into Banana Gun ($BANANA) and goodcryptoX ($GOOD)