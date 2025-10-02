Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Brings Ethereum L2 Mainnet Live: Details

TLDR:

Lighter launched its Ethereum Layer 2 mainnet after an 8-month beta with 188,000 accounts and 50,000 daily active users.

The project opens low-cost perpetual trading through custom ZK circuits and removes deposit limits for all traders.

Season 2 of Lighter’s points program runs until 2025 with new earning options planned for community members.

Audited smart contracts and a new block explorer aim to boost transparency as API trading fees come online.

A new player has stepped onto Ethereum’s Layer 2 stage. Lighter, a protocol built for perpetual trading, has officially launched its public mainnet. The move follows eight months of closed beta testing, where the team stress-tested performance and user demand.

During that period, it grew from just 100 traders to over 188,000 registered accounts. Daily activity has already reached more than 50,000 users, according to the team.

The launch sets the tone for the next stage of its roadmap. Lighter is targeting both retail and professional traders who want low fees and near-instant order execution.

The project claims to deliver the speed of high-frequency finance while remaining onchain. That mix of performance and transparency is where the protocol is placing its bet.

The team confirmed the details through a thread posted on the official Lighter account, while Wu Blockchain also reported the development. Together, the updates outline not just the launch but also what comes next.

Ethereum L2 Mainnet Opens for Perpetual Trading

Lighter’s public mainnet enables perpetual trading on Ethereum Layer 2 using custom zero-knowledge circuits.

According to the announcement, this approach ensures verifiable matching and liquidations while keeping transaction costs low. The circuits are designed to bring speed that traditional onchain setups struggle to match.

With the mainnet live, deposit caps have been removed. Referral codes are no longer required, making access open to all users. However, the invite program stays in place. Traders can still bring peers onto the platform and earn rewards through points.

The platform has also introduced clear trading rules. Wash trading and Sybil attacks are automatically detected and banned, part of the protocol’s attempt to keep markets clean.

While retail traders using the interface trade for free, fees are being applied to API-driven activity from market makers and high-frequency trading firms.

Lighter released a new block explorer as part of the rollout. The tool gives traders a clearer view of orders and liquidity moving across the system. Smart contracts and ZK circuits tied to the protocol have also been audited, with reports made public.

Points Program Season 2 Starts After Mainnet Launch

The first phase of Lighter’s points program has wrapped, and the second is already underway. According to the team’s statement, this new season is set to run through the end of 2025.

The community can expect new ways to earn points, though details are still being finalized. For now, the program continues with incentives for trading activity and referrals. The structure aims to tie participation directly to the growth of the ecosystem.

Data from the private beta shows clear momentum heading into this new stage. From the initial group of 100 testers, activity scaled quickly to a user base approaching 200,000. The team says the feedback loop between traders and developers shaped many of the features now available.

Lighter is also working on composability with other protocols. According to the roadmap shared, the next updates will focus on linking its Ethereum L2 setup with other DeFi applications. That expansion could open more use cases for liquidity providers and traders who want exposure beyond perpetual markets.

The post Hyperliquid Rival Lighter Brings Ethereum L2 Mainnet Live: Details appeared first on Blockonomi.