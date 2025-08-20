Hyperliquid, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange focused on leveraged perpetual contracts, has made headlines with its ability to generate about $1.13 billion in annual revenue supported by a team of only 11 employees. As reported by blockchain journalist Wu Blockchain, this extraordinary productivity results in each team member generating an average of $102 million in revenue, […]
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquid-team-achieves-surprising-revenue-milestone