Hyperliquid: The platform contract mark price will use the conventional mark price formula and combine the external pre-launch perpetual contract price.

PANews reported on August 27th that Hyperliquid staff stated in the Discord community that, based on user feedback, Hyperliquid contract mark prices will use the standard mark price formula, combined with the price of external pre-launch perpetual swaps (PERPs), if any. This will have no noticeable impact on the vast majority of users and use cases, but will improve system robustness. It should be clarified that this will not affect funding rates or realized profit and loss.

