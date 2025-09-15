Hyperliquid USDH Vote Ends With Native Markets on Top

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:32
CreatorBid
BID$0.10267-10.11%
YALA
YALA$0.14601-6.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418-3.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The rollout will begin with capped minting and redeeming trials before opening a USDH/USDC order book and eventually allowing uncapped transactions. While the decision is a big step for Hyperliquid, it also drew some criticism from the crypto community. Some people in the industry called the process unfair and suggested it favored Native Markets from the start. At the same time, Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU came under pressure after an attempted exploit led to a sharp depeg, dropping as low as $0.2046 before partially recovering. Despite assurances that all funds are still safe, YU still trades below its intended $1 peg at about $0.8667.

Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Bid

Native Markets officially secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s upcoming dollar-pegged stablecoin. The decision followed a community vote, where Native Markets emerged as the clear frontrunner after prediction market odds spiked to nearly 100% on Polymarket when Ethena, another major contender, withdrew from the race late last week. The result sets the stage for Hyperliquid’s first-ever Improvement Proposal (HIP), through which Native Markets will soon launch USDH alongside an ERC-20 token on Ethereum.

According to Native Markets founder Max Fiege, the rollout will begin with a testing phase, where minting and redeeming transactions of up to $800 will be allowed for an initial group of users. After this limited trial, the USDH/USDC spot order book will open, followed by the full launch of uncapped mints and redeems. The main goal of the carefully staged rollout is to ensure stability and security as the new stablecoin enters the market.

On the other hand, the process that led to Native Markets’ victory caused a lot of debate in the crypto community. People in the industry criticized the selection process by suggesting it may have been less open than advertised. Dragonfly managing partner Haseeb Qureshi called the request-for-proposal process “a farce,” and claimed that validators showed little to no willingness to consider any bidders other than Native Markets. His comments fed into speculation that the outcome was actually predetermined, with even some framing it as evidence of behind-the-scenes dealmaking.

Others used the controversy to shed some light on the broader trends in the stablecoin sector. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helius, said that the competition proved how commoditized stablecoins have become. He predicted that in the future, exchanges may streamline the user experience by removing stablecoin tickers altogether, simply displaying “USD” on the front end while managing the backend swaps between stablecoins themselves.

Despite the heated competition and subsequent debate around USDH, the launch of the Hyperliquid’s stablecoin is a big step forward in its bid to establish a robust stablecoin presence in the market.

Yala’s Bitcoin Stablecoin YU Struggles

In other stablecoin news, Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU struggled to recover its dollar peg after an incident on Sunday that sent its value tumbling to $0.2046. The team described the event as an “attempted attack” and assured users that all funds remain safe, with Bitcoin reserves held either self-custodially or in vaults. 

Yala confirmed that no user assets were lost, though some product features have been paused as a precaution while the team investigates with security firm SlowMist and other partners. In the meantime, the Convert and Bridge functions of the protocol have been disabled to prevent even more instability, while other operations remain unaffected. 

Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reported that an attacker minted 120 million YU on Polygon, bridged a portion to Ethereum and Solana, and sold 7.71 million YU for 7.7 million USDC. The attacker then converted the funds into 1,501 ETH and dispersed them across multiple wallets. There are still large amounts of YU on Polygon, Ethereum, and Solana, which raised concerns about potential further disruptions.

YU is designed to maintain a $1 peg using overcollateralized Bitcoin reserves and grew to a $119 million market cap before the incident. However, its liquidity remains shallow, with only $340,000 in USDC available in its Ethereum pool. After crashing below $0.21, YU briefly rebounded as high as $0.917 but has since struggled to hold its value. At press time, the token was trading around $0.8667, still far from its intended peg.

YU’s price action over the past week (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The turmoil came as the broader stablecoin market edged toward a historic $300 billion milestone. According to market data, Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC, and Ethena Labs’ yield-bearing USDe are still the main drivers of growth, and Yala’s setback proved the challenges newer entrants face when it comes to securing trust and liquidity.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11021/hyperliquid-usdh-vote-ends-with-native-markets-on-top

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

PANews reported on September 15 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings of 48 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,249 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,536.6% since the beginning of the year.
B
B$0.54247-1.99%
Share
PANews2025/09/15 14:08
Share
Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

Native Markets has secured the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, emerging as the winner in a heated governance vote that drew bids from heavyweights including Paxos and Ethena. Key Takeaways: Native Markets won the USDH stablecoin bid for Hyperliquid, defeating Paxos and other rivals. Paxos failed to gain traction despite a revised proposal offering deep PayPal integration, incentives, and capped revenue share. Native Markets plans a phased USDH rollout, backed by validator support and a reserve strategy involving BlackRock and Superstate. The decision, finalized Sunday, followed weeks of speculation and community debate, with Native Markets ultimately pulling ahead after validator commitments and prediction markets heavily favored the team. Ethena, once seen as a top contender, exited the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about its non-native infrastructure. Paxos Falls Short in USDH Bid Despite Midweek Proposal Revision Paxos remained in contention but failed to gain momentum despite revising its proposal midweek. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch included a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commited all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Criticism emerged over the process itself. Some observers argued the compressed RFP timeline and validator links to Hyperliquid infrastructure may have given Native Markets an edge. Still, the vote concluded with broad validator backing and strong odds on prediction platform Myriad. Founder Max Fiege announced a phased rollout plan beginning with the submission of a Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal. The launch will include limited minting and redemption trials, capped at $800 per user, to test core functions before opening a USDH/USDC spot market and eventually unlocking full access. Native Markets pitched a tightly integrated stablecoin strategy tailored to Hyperliquid. Reserves in cash and US Treasuries will be managed off-chain by BlackRock, while on-chain tokenized assets will be handled via Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure. Notably, the team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem growth. The team’s credibility was bolstered by backers with experience at Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain. Early endorsements from validator groups such as CMI Trading helped further solidify support. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/15 14:15
Share
World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Will the new governance approval ignite WLFI’s next breakout?
WLFI
WLFI$0.2107-5.72%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07009-5.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01879-2.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Capital B spent 4.7 million euros to increase its holdings by 48 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 bitcoins.

Native Markets Wins Race for Hyperliquid Stablecoin USDH, Beating Paxos and Rivals

World Liberty Financial – Explaining the ‘split’ in WLFI traders as governance vote goes live

Hyperliquid community chooses Native Markets to issue USDH stablecoin

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure