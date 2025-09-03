PANews reported on September 3rd that according to The Block, Hyperliquid's August revenue reached $106 million, a 23% increase month-over-month, driven by nearly $400 billion in perpetual swaps trading volume. The platform holds approximately 70% of the decentralized perpetual swaps market, ahead of Jupiter, Orderly Network, and others. Due to recent manipulation of the XPL futures market by whales, Hyperliquiquit has implemented a 10x price cap and external data integration to enhance price stability. 21Shares recently launched Hyperliquiquit-related trading products on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
